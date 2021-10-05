National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Packers vs. Bengals, picks, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the lone Week 5 battle between 3-1 teams, Green Bay plays the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a 3.5-point road favorite.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be well-rested as they haven't played since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home 24-21 on Sept. 30.

After getting crushed by 35 points against New Orleans in the season opener, the Packers have won their past three games, scoring 27 or more points each time. Rodgers has averaged 254.7 yards passing in the wins.

Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a career-best 132.8 passer rating in the win over the Jaguars.

Both teams have been mediocre on offense, with Cincinnati ranking 22nd in average yards per game (325.5), three spots ahead of Green Bay (318.0). The Packers have averaged 25.8 points per game, with the Bengals averaging 23.0.

Both teams have fared better on defense. The Packers are sixth in the fewest yards allowed per game (311.5), one spot ahead of the Bengals (323.0). Cincinnati is seventh in average points allowed per game (18.8), the Packers tied for 20th at 25.0.

This will be the 14th meeting between the teams, with the Bengals holding a 7-6 series edge. Green Bay won the previous contest 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2017, snapping a three-game skid against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Packers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bengals + 150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals vs. Packers (-3.5, 51.5 at Fox Bet)

Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre on the over/under: "I definitely fired on the over. I think over 51.5 is a clear bet here. This is a Bengals team that can put up points and without Jaire Alexander in the secondary for Green Bay, this Packers defense is just not very strong."

Added Fox Sports' Geoff Schwartz, "I agree, and that's a problem. There is not a lot of depth in the NFL at a lot of positions. When you lose a top corner like Alexander, there's no backup or next guy up when you lose All-Pro-type players. It's a big loss for that secondary."

PICK: Over 51.5 total points combined

