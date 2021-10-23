National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Rams, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes will be on quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford when the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams play Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

DETROIT LIONS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -15.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Rams -1111 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Lions +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined



In a rare trade of No. 1 overall picks, the Rams sent Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick in January to the Lions for Stafford. Stafford was the top pick in 2009 and Goff was selected first in 2016.

The teams will face each other for the first time since the Rams beat the Lions 30-16 on Dec. 2, 2018.

The Rams lead the all-time series 44-41-1, winning two of the past three contests.

With the Lions at 0-6, Goff is 0-13 in NFL games he started without Sean McVay as his head coach. Goff was 0-7 in 2016 before McVay arrived in 2017.

Stats and Trends

Dating back to last season, Detroit has lost 10 games in a row, the longest active losing streak in the NFL.

Detroit running back D’Andre Swift is the only player in the NFL with at least 200 rushing yards and at least 250 receiving yards this season.

Stafford is two touchdown passes away from becoming the 13th quarterback in NFL history to throw 300 career passing touchdowns.

One of his favorite targets is Cooper Kupp, who is first in receiving touchdowns (seven), tied for first in receptions (46) and second in receiving yards (653).

The Rams are averaging 6.5 yards per play, second in the NFL.

