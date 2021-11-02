National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Falcons vs. Saints, point spread, more 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Longtime divisional foes the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints resume one of the NFL's most evenly-matched rivalries Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Falcons and Saints – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

ATLANTA FALCONS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -6 (Saints favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Saints -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Falcons +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta holds a 53-51 edge over New Orleans in the all-time series despite the Saints winning the previous three games and six of the previous seven.

New Orleans starting quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill is expected to start in his place.

"This game is a pass for me, as I think Trevor Siemian coming into a game is different than Siemian with a week to prepare for him," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Also, Taysom Hill might be healthy, but do you want to take away snaps from Siemian to get Hill to play?"

The Falcons are expected to be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is on personal leave.

"Sean Payton is familiar with the Falcons, they only had 213 yards total last week against the Panthers at home and Calvin Ridley will be out," FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre said.

The 5-2 Saints are on a three-game win streak, and in search of their fifth consecutive NFC South Division title.

The Falcons are 3-4, but their wins are against teams with two wins or fewer this season (New York Giants, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins).

Team Trends

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the NFL MVP in 2016, is 9-16 in his career against the Saints.

Payton is 20-8 against the Falcons as a head coach.

The Saints have won seven of their past 10 home games against the Falcons.

New Orleans won 27 of 42 games against Atlanta starting in 2000.

The Saints are 4-3 against the spread this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "I would look strong at the under. I don't know how the Falcons can get to 21 points against this defense.

"Ridley will be out. He's stepping away from the team for personal reasons, and they looked lost without him. And this Saints defense is for real."

PICK: Atlanta-New Orleans UNDER 42 combined points (via FOX Bet)

