National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Falcons vs. Jaguars, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 4-6 Falcons and 2-8 Jaguars — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jaguars +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

The Falcons are in a two-game skid, losing by a combined score of 68-3 to the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. The 25-0 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 18 is significant, FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre pointed out.

"I like Atlanta to bounce back here," McIntyre said. "Also, teams coming off of a shutout loss, like Atlanta, are 23-7 against the spread in their next game."

The game will feature age and experience vs. youth and potential at quarterback.

The Falcons feature Matt Ryan, in his 14th season after being the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

The 2016 NFL MVP has been remarkable durable, starting at least 14 games each full season.

Ryan is 237-for-350 passing (67.7 percent) for 2,427 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Jaguars start Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick this season.

Lawrence is 208-for-356 passing (58.4 percent) for 2,141 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Team Trends

The Falcons have three wins against the spread (ATS) in 10 games this season.

The Falcons are 2-2 ATS and 3-1 overall in games when they score more than 26.2 points.

The Falcons have covered the spread once in four games when favored by 1 point or more.

The Jaguars are 4-6 ATS this season.

The Jaguars are 4-5 ATS when they have been the underdog by 1 point or more this season.

The Jaguars have hit the over in the over/under twice in 10 games this season.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Falcons have a veteran quarterback, and the team has had extra time to prepare. They were shut out and humiliated in their last game. Jacksonville is just not a very dynamic offense, they are slow. So, Atlanta is the play here to me. I don't love betting the Falcons because they've burned me so many times, but this feels like one of the better picks of the week."

PICK: Falcons (-1 at FOX Bet) to win by 1 or more points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.