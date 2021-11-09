National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Falcons vs. Cowboys, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

You can be sure Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have his unit ready to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 6-2 Cowboys and 4-4 Falcons – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -9 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Falcons +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Quinn was Atlanta's head coach from 2015-20, compiling a 46-44 record. He was hired by the Cowboys in January, replacing Mike Nolan.

The Cowboys were crushed by the Denver Broncos last week 30-16 despite quarterback Dak Prescott returning to the lineup. Prescott was 19-for-39 passing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"I like Dallas here," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "They had 10 tackles for a loss last weekend. Dallas got tremendous defensive pressure last week, and Matt Ryan can be a little bit of a sitting duck."

Ryan is coming off his best game of the season, the Falcons' 27-25 win over the New Orleans Saints. Ryan was 23-for-30 passing for a season-high 343 yards. His completion percentage (.767), average yards per pass attempt (11.4), longest completion (64 yards) and passer rating (135.8) also were season-bests for Ryan.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-11, having won the past two games in 2020 (40-39) and 2018 (22-19).

Team Trends

The Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Cowboys have hit the over five times in eight games.

The Cowboys have hit the over three times in four home games this season.

The Falcons are 3-5 ATS this season.

The Falcons have hit the over in five of eight games this season.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when they were the underdogs by 9.5 or more points.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I thought the number would be closer to 7 or 7.5, and 9 is a big number. But, I would still take Dallas in this spot.

"The Cowboys are going to be fine. This defense still has playmakers in all the key areas. It's the Cowboys' offense that didn't do anything in that game. Dallas got humiliated last week. My rule is, good teams that are humiliated, play great the following week."

PICK: Dallas (-9 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.