NFL odds: How to bet Week 1 of exhibition season

3 hours ago

The NFL exhibition season gets going this week as all 32 teams will be in action.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1's 16 exhibition games — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

WEEK 1 EXHIBITION GAMES

THURSDAY

Giants @ Patriots (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Giants +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 11:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
New England Patriots
NE

Titans @ Ravens (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Titans +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 11:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

FRIDAY

Falcons @ Lions (6 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Lions +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 10:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Detroit Lions
DET

Browns @ Jaguars (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Browns +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 11:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Cardinals @ Bengals (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 11:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Jets @ Eagles (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Eagles -1 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 11:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Packers @ 49ers (8:30 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Packers -0.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Packers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); 49ers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 12:30 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
San Francisco 49ers
SF

SATURDAY

Chiefs @ Bears (1 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chiefs +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Chicago Bears
CHI

Panthers @ Commanders (1 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Colts @ Bills (4 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Bills -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Colts +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Seahawks @ Steelers (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Seahawks +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins @ Buccaneers (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Buccaneers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Saints @ Texans (8 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Cowboys @ Broncos (9 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Cowboys +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:00 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Denver Broncos
DEN

Rams @ Chargers (10 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 31 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:00 AM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

SUNDAY

Vikings @ Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

