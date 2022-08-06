NFL odds: How to bet Week 1 of exhibition season
The NFL exhibition season gets going this week as all 32 teams will be in action.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1's 16 exhibition games — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
WEEK 1 EXHIBITION GAMES
THURSDAY
Giants @ Patriots (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Giants +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined
Titans @ Ravens (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Titans +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined
FRIDAY
Falcons @ Lions (6 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Lions +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined
Browns @ Jaguars (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Browns +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cardinals @ Bengals (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined
Jets @ Eagles (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: Eagles -1 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined
Packers @ 49ers (8:30 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Packers -0.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Packers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); 49ers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY
Chiefs @ Bears (1 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chiefs +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined
Panthers @ Commanders (1 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available
Colts @ Bills (4 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Bills -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Colts +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined
Seahawks @ Steelers (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Seahawks +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined
Dolphins @ Buccaneers (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: Dolphins -1.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Buccaneers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined
Saints @ Texans (8 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available
Cowboys @ Broncos (9 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Cowboys +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined
Rams @ Chargers (10 p.m. ET, TV TBA)
Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 31 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY
Vikings @ Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!