NFL odds: How to bet Week 1 of exhibition season

The NFL exhibition season gets going this week as all 32 teams will be in action.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1's 16 exhibition games — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Rams win SB LVII, Cowboys miss playoffs; Colin's bold NFL predictions | THE HERD Colin Cowherd reveals five of his biggest, boldest predictions for the upcoming NFL season. Watch to see why he believes this may be Russell Wilson's year to win the ever-elusive MVP award now that he's found himself with the Denver Broncos. Plus, Colin's predicting back-to-back Super Bowl wins for Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, and retirement for arguably the greatest coach of all time, Bill Belichick.

WEEK 1 EXHIBITION GAMES

THURSDAY

Giants @ Patriots (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Giants +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans @ Ravens (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Titans +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY

Falcons @ Lions (6 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Lions +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined

Browns @ Jaguars (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Browns +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals @ Bengals (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined

Jets @ Eagles (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Eagles -1 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33 points scored by both teams combined

Packers @ 49ers (8:30 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Packers -0.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); 49ers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY

Chiefs @ Bears (1 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chiefs +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers @ Commanders (1 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Colts @ Bills (4 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Bills -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Colts +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Steelers (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Seahawks +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins @ Buccaneers (7:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Buccaneers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saints @ Texans (8 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Cowboys @ Broncos (9 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Cowboys +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams @ Chargers (10 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 31 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY

Vikings @ Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

