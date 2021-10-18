NFL odds: How to bet Bills vs. Titans, point spread, more

National Football League
1 hour ago

The Buffalo Bills have been running amok in the NFL. Will the Tennessee Titans be the next team to get trampled by Buffalo?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Monday's matchup between the Bills and Titans – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre said he expects Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen to avenge his poor performance against the Titans last season.

"After a slow start to 2021, he's maybe the hottest QB in the league the last three weeks (nine TDs, one INT), and the idea of a ‘revenge’ game applies here," McIntyre said. "A week after getting payback against the Chiefs for the AFC title game loss, there's a good chance the Bills win this one handily, especially if the Titans don't have WR A.J. Brown (illness)."

Team Trends

Since losing the season opener to the Steelers, Buffalo has won by 35, 22, 40 and 18 points – an average margin of victory of 28.75 points per victory.

In the past two weeks, Titans running back Derrick Henry has rushes for 287 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills have allowed 249 yards and no rushing touchdowns in five games this season.

Henry has rushed for 640 yards and seven touchdowns (both career-bests through five games) on 142 attempts this season. But Henry has never rushed for more than 78 yards in a game against Buffalo.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has rushed for at least 32 yards in four of Buffalo's five games this season.

Buffalo's Dawson Knox leads all tight ends with five touchdown catches this season.

The Bills are averaging a league-best 34.4 points per game. 

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

BUFFALO BILLS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -6 (Bills favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bills -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Titans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "I anticipate a high-scoring game and already took the over 53, with a strong lean to the Bills. I'm not sure the Titans will provide much resistance defensively, especially in the pass game with CB Kristian Fulton out. Tennessee has surprisingly strong defensive stats defending #1 WR (eighth per Football Outsiders) and tight ends (third), but they are getting torched in the pass game elsewhere, ranking 26th against #2 WRs and 29th against other receivers."

PICK: Cole Beasley over 4.5 receptions (+115)

PICK: Emmanuel Sanders over 54.5 receiving yards (-125)

PICK: Bills-Titans over 53 points

