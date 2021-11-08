NFL odds: How to bet Bears vs. Steelers, point spread, more

National Football League
The veteran quarterback will take on the highly-regarded rookie when the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Monday night's matchup between the Bears and Steelers – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Bears @ Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -7 (Steelers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Bears +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

The game is a matchup of quarterbacks who starred in college in Ohio – the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger at Miami of Ohio, the Bears' Justin Fields at Ohio State

Roethlisberger is 9-8 against the spread (ATS) as a home favorite since 2015, and 4-3 ATS in Monday games since 2015.

Fields is 2-4 ATS as a starter, second among QBs drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chicago leads the all-time series between the teams 19-7-1 after winning the previous three games against Pittsburgh.

Team Trends

The under has hit in six of the Bears' eight games this season.

The Bears are 3-5 ATS this season (1-5 as the underdog, 2-0 as the favorite).

Bears are 12-7 ATS in Monday games since 2010 and 5-3 ATS since 2015.

The under has hit in five of the Steelers' seven games this season.

The Steelers are 3-4 ATS (0-3 as the favorite, 3-1 as the underdog).

The Steelers are 8-8 ATS in Monday games since 2010 and 6-4 ATS since 2015.

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "The Bears have faced three overpowering defensive lines and gotten dragged in the trenches each time (Browns 26-6, Bucs 38-3, 49ers 33-22). The Steelers' modus operandi is to dominate the line of scrimmage with T.J. Watt. A week after Nick Bosa had two sacks and three tackles for loss, what do you think Watt's going to do?"

PICK: Tease Steelers down to +1 (via FOX Bet)

