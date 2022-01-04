NFL odds: How the Buccaneers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

National Football League
At the beginning of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI. And, with an incredible 12-4 record so far, Tom Brady and his squad are near the top of the pack when it comes to Super Bowl favorites. 

However, the odds are always on the move in the NFL. Tampa Bay cut wide receiver Antonio Brown and lost WR Chris Godwin to injury — two of Brady's main targets. Those losses lengthened the Buc's odds to win the big game.

With the playoffs around the corner, here is a look at how Tampa Bay's Super Bowl futures have moved throughout the season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Week 1: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 2: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 3: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 4: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 5: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Week 6: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Week 7: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Week 8: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 9: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Week 10: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 11: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 12: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Week 13: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Week 14: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Week 15: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Week 16: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Week 17: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Week 18: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 1/03/2022

Tampa Bay is currently sitting behind Green Bay and Kansas City with the third-best odds to win it all at SoFi in February. With one more regular season game on the schedule, will the Bucs leap the Packers and the Chiefs to once again take the top spot in Super Bowl futures? Get your bets in now at FOX Bet.

