National Football League
NFL odds: How Alvin Kamara's injury impacts Cowboys-Saints lines NFL odds: How Alvin Kamara's injury impacts Cowboys-Saints lines
National Football League

NFL odds: How Alvin Kamara's injury impacts Cowboys-Saints lines

2 hours ago

As Dallas tries to complete its mission of securing the NFC East, the team might have just been handed their biggest gift of the holiday season. New Orleans  — the Cowboys' Thursday Night Football opponent — will be missing Alvin Kamara, who happens to be the Saints' most explosive offensive player.

And the odds are on the move.

The biggest point spread moves are normally contingent upon the health of a team's starting quarterback. But, there are a few difference-makers at the running back position, with Kamara being one of them. The dynamic back has missed the last three games for the Saints, which all ended up being losses for Who Dat Nation.

The 2017 third-rounder out of Tennessee is tied for 10th in the League with 146 rushing attempts and has racked up 530 yards on the ground — and those are his stats despite missing the past three games with injury.

And tonight's matchup against the 7-4 Cowboys is just the kind of game in which the 5-6 Saints could've benefited from AK's utility. The Cowboys' defense holds opponents to an average of 22.7 points per game, and Dallas's defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is slated to return tonight, giving the away team an even bigger boost on D. And with defensive Rookie of the Month, linebacker Micah Parsons on that side of the ball, things could get rough for NO without their star running back.

Simply put, backup QB Taysom Hill and the Saints offense have their work cut out for them without the versatile Kamara.

And even though there's uncertainty surrounding the health of players and coaches for both teams, oddsmakers listed the visiting Cowboys as 6-point favorites at FOX Bet.

FOX Bet content integration specialist Jacob Blangsted-Barnor noted that it's difficult to put out lines while adjusting for injuries and with players and coaches in COVID-19 protocol. 

"It's not easy at all when there are plenty of factors with these tough games," Blangsted-Barnor stated. "But follow the money!"

The FOX Bet specialist went on to acknowledge that when teams have short weeks, sometimes it makes it easier to know who is in vs. out.

"If a player isn’t practicing Tuesday, it's unlikely he plays on Thursday," he said.

But in the case of Kamara, just how much is he impacting the odds for the big Thursday Night Football matchup?

"Looks like the line settled at 4.5 after the news came out that Amari Cooper was playing, but now it has jumped to 6," Blangsted-Barnor explained. "Some of that will be other injuries, but I would say Kamara is worth just over a point toward the spread, maybe 1.1-1.2 points."

Kamara is among the three running backs that have an actual effect on the odds.

"Derrick Henry moves his team’s line more, and it's hard to imagine Jonathan Taylor in current form isn’t up there, too," he explained. "I'd value them this way: Henry first, Taylor second and then Kamara."

Kamara's significance to the Saints' success is substantial  — on offense and from a betting perspective. 

FOX research finds that since 2017, the Saints are 39-28-1 against the spread in regular season games with Alvin Kamara in the lineup.

So who are you throwing your money on in tonight's much-anticipated Thursday Night Football showdown?

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Why Pats Are Back On Top
National Football League

Why Pats Are Back On Top

Why Pats Are Back On Top
Bucky Brooks breaks down the tried-and-true blueprint that has New England back in contention for another Super Bowl.
52 mins ago
Mac Jones Building 'MJ10' Brand
National Football League

Mac Jones Building 'MJ10' Brand

Mac Jones Building 'MJ10' Brand
Mac Jones appears to be mimicking Tom Brady in more ways than one. Is the New England QB playing a dangerous game of copycat?
1 hour ago
TNF Pressure On Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys

TNF Pressure On Dak Prescott

TNF Pressure On Dak Prescott
After going 1-3 in November, Dallas needs to rebound if it wants to make a serious playoff run, Martin Rogers writes.
1 hour ago
FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 13 Picks
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 13 Picks

FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 13 Picks
Ready to win $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw's money in NFL Week 13? Jason McIntyre shares his Super 6 picks.
5 hours ago
Under Duress: NFL Week 13
National Football League

Under Duress: NFL Week 13

Under Duress: NFL Week 13
The pressure in the NFL is building to the point where Chris Broussard can't contain his "Under Duress" list to just five.
5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes