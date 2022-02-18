National Football League NFL odds: From Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson, lines on Packers' next QB 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While Aaron Rodgers' future as Green Bay's starting quarterback remains one of the NFL's greatest mysteries, the folks at FOX Bet seem to think he'll be back with the Packers. At least that is what the odds indicate.

We chatted with FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor to talk about Rodgers and who he thinks will start for the Packers next year. The oddsmaker made A.R. the overwhelming favorite to suit up for Green Bay in Week 1 due to recent rumblings.

Let's take a look at what the hypothetical odds are for Green Bay's next quarterback.

ODDS ON GREEN BAY'S WEEK 1 STARTER*

Aaron Rodgers: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Jordan Love: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Kyler Murray: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Deshaun Watson: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Russell Wilson: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jimmy Garoppolo: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Odds as of 2/18/2022

The oddsmaker noted that Rodgers staying in Green Bay seems more and more likely each day. "It looks like Aaron will stay for at least one more year. But if he leaves, it feels like the Packers will just roll with Love."

While Rodgers may suit up again for the team he has called home for the last 17 seasons, it's also possible that he heads West for San Francisco or South for Tampa Bay. Another possibility? Rodgers leaves the game, joining Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger in retirement.

If the Packers' legend does end his time in Green Bay, Blangsted-Barnor threw out some other studs that might fill his shoes.

"The Packers could swap Rodgers for another unsettled big-name QB like Russell Wilson. Or with enough acquired picks, they could go after someone like Deshaun Watson."

Green Bay could use the on-field leadership and athleticism of a quarterback like Watson. Once he and Houston agree to the terms of his departure, might we see Watson suit up as the Packers' new leading man?

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is another possible Week 1 Green Bay starter. A few days before the Super Bowl, Murray unfollowed his team on social media and deleted all posts of him wearing his Arizona jersey. The oddsmaker said Kyler to Green Bay could work for both the Packers and the Cards. "A Kyler-for-Aaron swap between Green Bay and Arizona would solve two problems for two franchises at once," he stated.

When it comes to quarterbacks with playoff experience, Jimmy Garoppolo is one that checks the box. With a team built to win now, Green Bay could use that experience if Rodgers leaves. Like Aaron, Jimmy G. has a Super Bowl appearance as a starter and then two championships as a backup to Tom Brady in New England.

Whether it ends up being retirement or relocation, an Aaron exit would open the door for a new era in G.B., and it will be exciting to watch this unfolding situation.

Who do you think will take starter snaps at QB in Week 1 for Green Bay next season? Stay tuned!

