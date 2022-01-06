National Football League NFL odds: Eagles over Cowboys is the bet you need to make (and more) 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

We've made it to the final weekend of the NFL season, and while there are not many games that "matter," there are still plenty of opportunities to find value in wagers.

The best way to find value at the end of a season is to fade bad teams, and my first two wagers do just that. Let's jump into my best bets for Week 18, with odds via FOX Bet.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Both teams are locked into the playoffs, with the Cowboys most likely the fourth seed and the Eagles in the seventh spot. But, depending on how Sunday goes, playoff seeding could come into play when this game is said and done.

I like the Eagles in this contest because they will attempt to win this game, while the Cowboys are less likely to do the same. Dallas is also dealing with COVID-19 issues, with two key pieces in Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith on the list and unlikely to play.

Look for the Cowboys to get Dak some work in, then remove him from the game to rest up for the playoffs. If Dallas wants to win the Super Bowl, Prescott needs to rest his calf more than the Cowboys need to win this game.

On the flip side, the Eagles have COVID-19 issues, but their coach has indicated those players will play and plans for his team to play hard this weekend. It would make sense for a first-time playoff coach and team to keep that confidence going by winning a Week 18 game against a division opponent you've struggled to beat.

This is why I like the Eagles to cover, and I'd also sprinkle some money on them to win straight up.

PICK: Eagles (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

There's no wonder the Giants have struggled lately. Their head coach has been busy answering emails, having meetings with pending free agents and fielding calls from former players begging to come back. Plain and simple, the results on the field have shown that New York is not well-coached.

Yes, the Giants have injuries, but they aren't the only team banged up. Nonetheless, the NYG have lost five games in a row by an average margin of 18 points. And with each passing week, they've played worse.

This week's opponent, the WFT, is not playoff-bound, so they have nothing to play for. But, the last few weeks have shown that Washington hasn't quit and continues to battle each week. Ron Rivera's team might not have the results they'd like over the last month, but it's hard to argue they've given anything less than their best effort.

Add Giants' coach Joe Judge talking sh*t about Ron Rivera's team into the mix, and I see Washington being out for blood.



PICK: Football Team (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

The Bucs are coming home after a close win against the Jets where they didn't play all that well. This game is a tune-up for Tampa Bay, and I expect them to play with the energy and precision needed in the playoffs.

The Buccaneers have also covered five of their last six home games, with the lone non-cover being that odd loss to the Saints.

On the other side is Carolina, who comes into this game reeling. The Panthers have lost six in a row, not covering a single one of those games. The Panthers have also failed to cover in 11 of their last 13 games, and the reason is simple. They are terrible at quarterback.

The team has either started Cam Newton or Sam Darnold or rotated them. But regardless of who has started at quarterback, the team's offense can't score. The Panthers are averaging 13.6 points per game over their last six, with no games over 21 points.

Lastly, Tampa Bay has beaten the Panthers by at least 14 points over their last three meetings. Look for the Bucs to destroy the hapless Panthers this weekend.

PICK: Buccaneers (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points

Two-team, 6-point Teaser at FOX Bet

And, if the above wagers are too rich for you, I suggest a teaser option. Bringing the Buccaneers and Washington Football Team down through the key numbers of 7 and 3 helps turn the bet into a more manageable wager.

I've done both straight bets and a teaser on Tampa Bay and Washington because I like those two teams that much this weekend.

Geoff's Teaser

Football Team -1

Buccaneers -2

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

