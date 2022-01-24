National Football League NFL odds: Conference championship teaser you need to bet right now 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

When I wrote about my four favorite Super Bowl futures before the postseason began, I didn't envision three of the four teams to still be left standing. But, I'll take the wins!

Both of the conference games this Sunday should be fun, so let's jump into my best early NFL bet (odds courtesy of FOX Bet).

Two-team, 7-point Teaser (-140 at FOX Bet)

It's not sexy, but a teaser of the Chiefs down to pick (just win) and the 49ers up to +10 makes the most sense this early in the week. You're going through the key numbers of 3 and 7 in both games.

Kansas City Chiefs teased from -7 to PK'EM

Heading into conference championship weekend, it isn't easy to make a case for the Bengals to win outright in Arrowhead despite their win over the Chiefs at home last month. Cincinnati covering a touchdown will be a popular public play, but we're talking about a team that can't protect Joe Burrow (sacked nine times vs. Tennessee).

Is Patrick Mahomes turning the ball over three times as Ryan Tannehill did? I'd be shocked if that happens.

San Francisco 49ers teased from +3 to +10

On the other side of the bracket, we get round three of 49ers-Rams, which is fascinating. Sean McVay has lost six straight games to Kyle Shanahan, including both this season. But this will be San Francisco's fourth straight road game. Will it catch up to them?

JMAC's Teaser

Chiefs PK'EM

49ers +10

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

