National Football League
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments
National Football League

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments

1 min ago

The NFL is back! The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Thursday for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marks the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game features a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.

This is the Raiders’ fourth time competing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, though it's the first since the team relocated to Las Vegas, while it's Jacksonville's second appearance all time.

Here are the top moments from Thursday’s game.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

And we're off!

After a short weather delay, things got underway in Canton.

New threads

Football fans got their first look at newly minted Raiders wideout Davante Adams in silver and black.

On the move

The Raiders were first on the board with a field goal on their opening drive, while running back Josh Jacobs helped get his team downfield on the ensuing possession. Jacobs, a former first-round pick entering his fourth season, was a surprise participant amid several other established starters sitting this one out.

No. 1 for a reason

Edge rusher Travon Walker — the first overall pick in this year's draft by Jacksonville — came up with a huge sack on Raiders backup QB Jarrett Stidham. Las Vegas settled for a field goal on the drive, taking a 6-0 lead.

To the house!

The Raiders extended their lead on the first drive of the second quarter, thanks to a short run from Ameer Abdullah, a former second-round pick from 2015. Just like that, it was a 13-0 shutout early in this one.

More of the same

Stidham was sacked three times but also showed he could scoot, rushing for a 12-yard late in the first half tyo give the Raiders a 20-0 lead.

The Jaguars avoided a shutout by adding a field goal at the end of the third quarter, making it 20-3.

Stay tuned for updates.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Rams QB Matthew Stafford experiencing 'abnormal' elbow pain
National Football League

Rams QB Matthew Stafford experiencing 'abnormal' elbow pain

1 hour ago
Dak Prescott confident he can lead young Cowboys WRs
Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott confident he can lead young Cowboys WRs

2 hours ago
Is Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa primed for Year 3 breakout?
Miami Dolphins

Is Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa primed for Year 3 breakout?

3 hours ago
Bill Belichick doesn't care for fantasy football
National Football League

Bill Belichick doesn't care for fantasy football

5 hours ago
NFL appeals Watson's suspension; Goodell appoints Harvey
National Football League

NFL appeals Watson's suspension; Goodell appoints Harvey

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes