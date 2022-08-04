National Football League NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is back! The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Thursday for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marks the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game features a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.

This is the Raiders’ fourth time competing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, though it's the first since the team relocated to Las Vegas, while it's Jacksonville's second appearance all time.

Here are the top moments from Thursday’s game.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

And we're off!

After a short weather delay, things got underway in Canton.

New threads

Football fans got their first look at newly minted Raiders wideout Davante Adams in silver and black.

On the move

The Raiders were first on the board with a field goal on their opening drive, while running back Josh Jacobs helped get his team downfield on the ensuing possession. Jacobs, a former first-round pick entering his fourth season, was a surprise participant amid several other established starters sitting this one out.

No. 1 for a reason

Edge rusher Travon Walker — the first overall pick in this year's draft by Jacksonville — came up with a huge sack on Raiders backup QB Jarrett Stidham. Las Vegas settled for a field goal on the drive, taking a 6-0 lead.

To the house!

The Raiders extended their lead on the first drive of the second quarter, thanks to a short run from Ameer Abdullah, a former second-round pick from 2015. Just like that, it was a 13-0 shutout early in this one.

More of the same

Stidham was sacked three times but also showed he could scoot, rushing for a 12-yard late in the first half tyo give the Raiders a 20-0 lead.

The Jaguars avoided a shutout by adding a field goal at the end of the third quarter, making it 20-3.

Stay tuned for updates.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.