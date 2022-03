National Football League NFL Free Agency Tracker: Deshaun Watson traded to Cleveland Browns 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This NFL offseason already has featured a series of blockbuster moves, and things are just getting started.

We've seen franchise quarterbacks get traded, numerous Pro Bowlers change addresses, the return of one GOAT and a jaw-dropping monster deal involving one of the biggest wideouts in the league.

Stay here to keep updated on all the latest in NFL free agency, and other transactions from this offseason.

Deshaun Watson traded to Cleveland Browns

Just days after the former Houston Texans QB eliminated the Browns from the running, Watson had a change of heart and is headed to Cleveland on a five-year, $230 million contract — which is $80 million more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150 million), per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news comes shortly after Browns QB Baker Mayfield officially requested to be traded ahead of the upcoming season, per ESPN . "It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield said.

News that the Browns were wooing Watson caused a quick reaction from Mayfield earlier this week, who posted a long, cryptic note on social media thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him.

Davante Adams traded to Las Vegas Raiders

The Aaron Rodgers-Adams connection in Green Bay is no more, as the superstar wide receiver is headed to Las Vegas. The news comes a few days after Adams informed the Green Bay Packers that he would not play under the newly minted franchise tag that the organization tagged him with shortly after the news of Rodgers' new record-breaking deal became public.

The Raiders are sending both a first- and second-round pick in the 2022 Draft to Green Bay in return for Adams, who will receive a five-year, $141.25 million contract that will give him an average of $28.25 million per season. That will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It wasn't all about that money, however, as the Packers offered Adams just as much to stay in Green Bay.

Chandler Jones headed to Las Vegas

In addition to signing Adams, the Raiders locked up four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones to play opposite Maxx Crosby, who they signed to an extension last week — drastically bolstering their pass rush in a QB-loaded division.

Jones spent the previous six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he recorded 71.5 sacks. He led the league in sacks in 2017 (17) and finished second in 2019 (19). He was named first-team All-Pro in both seasons. Jones' 107.5 sacks and 33 forced fumbles are the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2012.

Los Angeles Rams land receiver Allen Robinson

The reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to terms on a three-year contract for the receiver, who has been one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league.

Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. He caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries for the Bears, but he racked up 2,397 yards and 13 TDs in his previous two seasons combined in Chicago.

Robinson is the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams, who have had one of the league's deepest groups at the position for much of coach Sean McVay’s half-decade in charge. Robinson also is the first outside free agent signed this month by the Rams, who have lost several key players to free agency and retirement over the past week.

Von Miller joins Bills Mafia

Miller wants to run his Super Bowl victory back, but not with the Rams. Instead, the veteran linebacker chose to join his third team in his professional career, signing a six-year, $120 million contract — including $51 million fully guaranteed — with the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who played eight games in L.A. last season after being traded from Denver, is already getting acclimated to his new squad on social media.

In four playoff games last season, he recorded four sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, six tackles for loss and six QB hits in helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. His signing adds an elite pass-rushing presence to one of the league's best defenses.

Bills cut Cole Beasley

Beasley can forget trying to negotiate a trade out of Buffalo now that he’s a free agent after being cut by the Bills, who made the move to cut their top slot receiver to free up salary-cap space a day after making a huge splash in free agency by signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Miller to a six-year contract.

Beasley’s tenure in Buffalo was already in question with his release coming two weeks after the Bills granted the 10th-year player permission to negotiate a trade. Beasley had one year left on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo as one of the team’s key free-agent additions in 2019.

Though Beasley finished the season with a career-best-matching 82 catches for a second consecutive year, his production dropped from 967 yards receiving and four TDs in 2020 to 693 yards and one TD this past season.

Dallas Cowboys purge more salary, cutting La'el Collins

The Cowboys released right tackle Collins, 29, on Thursday in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

Collins' release comes days after the Cowboys traded star receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for cap relief. Dallas is moving on from three offensive starters after not re-signing left guard Connor Williams, who is headed to Miami.

Za'Darius Smith NOT signing with Baltimore Ravens after all

Former Packers pass-rusher had appeared to be on his way to Baltimore after it was first reported that the Ravens signed Smith to a four-year deal. Now, though, things are quite unclear.

Smith, 29, had a combined 26 sacks for the Packers from 2019-20 before a back injury caused him to play just one regular-season game and one playoff game last year before Green Bay cut him earlier this month to shed salary ahead of the free agency. It was expected that Smith would head back to the place where he started his career, as he spent his first four seasons in Baltimore (2015-2018).

Eli Apple returning to Bengals

Cornerback Apple was a key part of Cincinnati's run to the Super Bowl. Now, he's coming back for another shot.

Apple started 25 games for the Bengals last season, intercepting a pair of passes, defending 10 of them and making 38 solo tackles.

Buccaneers lock up Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay avoided having to franchise tag star wideout Chris Godwin, signing him to a three-year deal on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Godwin posted 98 catches, 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season, but missed the end of the regular season and the playoffs with a torn ACL. He caught 65 balls for 840 yards and seven scores in 12 games in 2020, and in 2019, he caught 121 passes for 1,333 yards and nine TDs in 14 games.

Titans planning to release Julio Jones

Julio Jones' stay in Tennessee appears to be coming to an end after a single season.

The future Hall-of-Famer spent the first 10 years of his career in Atlanta, where he registered at least 1,300 receiving yards from 2014 to 2019. Now, after one year and 431 receiving yards in 10 games in Tennessee, he'll look to find a new home.

Za'Darius Smith makes his way to Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens' pass-rush stepped it up a notch after the franchise signed Za'Darius Smith on Wednesday.

It was expected that Smith would leave Green Bay for financial reasons, and now, the 29-year-old defensive end heads back to the place where he started his career, as he spent his first four seasons in Baltimore.

A back injury kept Smith out of all but one regular-season game last season, but in the Packers' playoff matchup with S.F., he recorded a sack and tackle for a loss.

Steelers ink deal with Myles Jack

Just a day after the Jaguars released him, LB Myles Jack has found a new home with the Steel Curtain's linebacking corps.

Jack played six seasons with the Jags, and recorded 108 tackles in 2021. He eclipsed 100 tackles three times during his tenure with Jacksonville.

Raiders trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts

In line with acquiring Jones, the Raiders traded veteran defensive end Ngakoue to Indianapolis for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue spent just a single season with the Raiders, recording 10 sacks in 2021.

Mostert motoring to Miami

The Miami Dolphins added Mostert to their backfield on Wednesday, signing the former 49er to a one-year deal.

Mostert, 29, has only started nine regular-season games in the past two seasons due to injury. In 2020, he was sidelined for eight games with an ankle injury, and he missed 16 games last season with a knee injury.

J.D. McKissic makes a U-turn, heads back to Washington

One day after it was reported that McKissic had agreed to a deal with the Buffalo Bills, the running back changed his mind and instead will return to Washington.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington didn't initially offer McKissic a deal. When he agreed to sign with Buffalo, he heard Washington was willing to match the offer, and he didn't want to leave.

Randy Gregory pulls reversal, reportedly headed to Denver

Weirdness ensued on Tuesday, as the Cowboys and Gregory neared a five-year deal before the 29-year-old pass-rusher reversed course and is reportedly planning to sign with the Broncos for five years, $70 million.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo broke things down.

"Not so fast on the Cowboys agreement, even though the team tweeted it out. … The deal with the Cowboys fell apart."

Gregory played in 12 games last season, racking up six sacks, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 17 QB hits for the 'Boys.

Aaron Rodgers' contract number equals $50 million per year

The numbers are finally in on Rodgers — and they're as large as expected.

"Aaron Rodgers does get his $50 million per year over the three years of the deal," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. " … Here are the most important numbers: Aaron Rodgers gets $62 million average per year through the first two years of this deal. He gets $74.5 million in the first new year of this deal."

Demarcus Lawrence to make history with Cowboys

The veteran defensive end will reportedly become the first of his position in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed after agreeing to a new three-year deal to stay in Dallas through the 2024 season.

At that rate, Lawrence will have earned over $130 million during his time with the Cowboys.

Lawrence, 29, has tallied 48.5 sacks in his eight NFL seasons. He previously signed a five-year deal worth $105 million after the 2018 season, but injuries limited him to just seven games last season.

Jaguars release leading tackler Myles Jack, sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff

After making a series of big-spending moves on Monday (see below), the Jags momentarily took a cost-cutting turn on Tuesday, releasing their top tackler from last season.

The six-year veteran has wracked up at least 100 tackles in three of his last four seasons and has started 82 games in Jacksonville.

The Jags did keep spending, though, beefing up their offensive line by agreeing to a three-year, $52.5 million deal with Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff has made five Pro Bowls as a member of the Commanders and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

Earlier this month, the Jags shored up the outside of their line by franchise tagging tackle Cam Robinson.

WR Russell Gage expected to sign with Bucs

It appears that Tom Brady will be getting another weapon, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Buccaneers are expected to sign the veteran wide receiver away from the Falcons.

Gage caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns last season, his fourth in the league.

Safety Marcus Williams agrees to deal with Ravens

Williams is reportedly going to receive a five-year deal from Baltimore that will be worth $70 million, including $37 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old has started 76 games across five seasons with New Orleans, racking up 15 interceptions, 239 solo tackles and 38 passes defended.

Andrew Whitworth to retire, as expected

Fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, the 40-year-old Whitworth will reportedly call it quits.

The 16-year veteran was a four-time Pro Bowler who was a key part of the offensive line for both the Rams (five seasons) and Bengals (11 seasons).

Kansas City Chiefs signing S Justin Reid

With fan-favorite Tyrann Mathieu likely headed elsewhere, the Chiefs moved to find his replacement. They reportedly landed on safety Justin Reid for three years and $31.5 million. Reid, 25, made 13 starts for the Texans last season with 66 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Pittsburgh Steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears , and after four up-and-down seasons, he spent last season with the Buffalo Bills backing up Josh Allen .

It was previously speculated that the New York Giants were planning to make a run at Trubisky to give Daniel Jones some competition, but the Steelers locked down the 27-year-old on a two-year deal to presumably take over for the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger.

The AFC North will now feature the first QB off the board from the 2017, 2018 and 2020 NFL Drafts: Trubisky, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (first overall in 2018) and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (first overall in 2020).

Browns release Jarvis Landry

His departure from Cleveland comes shortly after news that the Browns acquired former Cowboys WR Cooper. Landry, who had a $16.6 million cap hit with no guaranteed money left on the final year of his deal, was already questionable to return before the Browns landed Cooper, per ESPN.

Jaguars acquire Christian Kirk in monster deal

The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is off to the Sunshine State after signing a massive four-year, $72 million dollar deal — with a maximum value of $84 million — with the Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That max value of $21 million per year makes Kirk, 26, the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Kirk, who has never had a 1,000-yard receiving season since joining the league in 2018, boasts 236 career receptions for 2,902 total yards and 17 touchdowns through 56 games (41 starts).

Detroit Lions lock down Josh Reynolds

For a ninth of what the Jags spent on Kirk, the Lions were able to re-sign breakout wide receiver Reynolds, 27, to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million.

Cardinals retain TE Zach Ertz

In better news for Arizona, the Cardinals re-signed three-time Pro Bowler Ertz, 31, to a three-year, $31.65 million contract — keeping him among the NFL’s 10 highest-paid tight ends, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ertz racked up 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Cards after being traded by the Eagles in Week 6.

Charvarius Ward leaving Chiefs, joining Niners

The 49ers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, nabbing the 25-year-old Ward out of Kansas City.

Ward has played in 43 games for K.C. over the last three seasons, starting 41. Last season, he had two picks and 10 passes defended.

This past season, the Niners allowed the third-fewest total yards per game in the NFL (310). However, they allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 68.3% of passes, 29th-worst in the league.

Lions re-sign Charles Harris

Detroit gave defensive end Charles Harris a two-year, $14 million deal on Tuesday.

Harris, 27, started 14 games last season, tallying 7.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and forcing two fumbles.

Jaguars pick up TE Evan Engram

Engram, 27, agreed to a one-year deal, leaving New York for Jacksonville.

Los Angeles Chargers score J.C. Jackson

The Chargers are signing the former New England Patriots defensive back to a five-year, $85 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

Since 2018, Jackson boasts 25 interceptions (most in NFL) and a 51.8% completion percentage allowed, for second-lowest in the league.

New York Jets pick up TE C.J. Uzomah and OG Laken Tomlinson

Uzomah, 29, is leaving Cincinnati after eight years with the Bengals after signing a three-year deal with the Jets. He forced 13 missed tackles, fifth-most among tight ends, last season.

Joining Uzomah at MetLife Stadium is former San Francisco 49ers guard and Pro Bowler Tomlinson, who inked a three-year deal of his own worth up to $41.2 million. Tomlinson has not missed a game over the past four seasons and has played every single offensive snap for coach Kyle Shanahan across the past three years.

Miami Dolphins agree to terms with Chase Edmonds, Connor Williams

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is the newest weapon in Miami's arsenal. The Dolphins have agreed on a two-year, $12.6 million deal, with $6.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edmonds, who turns 26 next month, recorded 903 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 12 games played last season before a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 9 sidelined him through Week 14.

The Dolphins also shored up their offensive line by signing former Cowboys guard Connor Williams to a two-year, $14 million contract.

Chargers re-sign wideout Mike Williams

Williams, 27, has officially agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed over the first two years, keeping him with the Bolts through the 2024 season.

Cowboys hold onto Michael Gallup

America's Team has retained wide receiver Michael Gallup on a five-year, $62.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus to keep him in Dallas and off the open market.

The 26-year-old racked up 445 yards and two touchdowns last season in a backup role for the Cowboys.

Atlanta re-ups Younghoe Koo

The Falcons won't have any kicking concerns for the foreseeable future. One of the most accurate kickers in the league has re-joined the Falcons on a five-year, $24.25 million extension. $11.5 million of that total comes in guaranteed money.

Koo converted FGs at a near unconscious rate in 2021, splitting the uprights on 27 of his 29 attempts during the season, good for the league's third-best accuracy mark (93.1%). Koo has made 87 of his 94 total field goals during his five-year tenure as a pro.

Seattle Seahawks acquire Drew Lock

In the wake of veteran QB Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks come into possession of Lock, along with DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Dolphins sign Teddy Bridgewater as backup QB

The 29-year-old Miami native and former Broncos QB is going back to his roots after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Packers sign LB De’Vondre Campbell

The All-Pro linebacker won't be leaving Green Bay for a long time after agreeing to a new five-year deal.

Campbell, 28, logged 146 combined tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass deflections in 16 starts last season.

Seahawks retain key defender Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks and the Pro Bowl safety have agreed to terms on a new three-year deal nearly two months after Diggs, 29, underwent surgery for a broken fibula suffered in Seattle's final game of the 2021-22 season.

Jason Kelce returning to Eagles

All-Pro center Kelce, 34, is "having way too much fun" to retire and is coming back for another year in Philly — his 12th NFL season. His contract is structured similarly to the $9 million deal he signed last year, functioning as a one-year deal but with money spread over multiple years for cap purposes, per ESPN.

Chicago Bears secure DT Larry Ogunjobi

The Bears are expected to sign former Bengals defensive tackle Ogunjobi, 27, to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million, including $26.35 million guaranteed.

The Bengals are re-signing DT B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 million deal in wake of Ogunjobi joining the Bears.

Jaguars add wide receiver Zay Jones

The Jaguars started the day signing wide receiver Christian Kirk to a monster deal, and they are adding another weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game.

Jones is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with a $24 million base salary.

Chargers land Sebastian Joseph-Day

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is staying put in Southern California, but for a different team.

Joseph-Day adds to the impressive offseason the Chargers are having, already signing cornerback J.C. Jackson, while also trading for Khalil Mack and re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.