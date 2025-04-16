National Football League Likely No. 1 pick Cam Ward butters up Titans players during Fortnite stream Published Apr. 16, 2025 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward looks poised to be selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — and it appears Ward will be an early locker room favorite.

Less than a week before the draft, Ward was playing Fortnite and during the stream, he expressed bullish opinions on his would-be teammates in Nashville. That includes the Titans' No. 1 receiver.

"A.J. Brown is a dog, but he's not Calvin Ridley," Ward said.

Of course, the franchise traded Brown, who spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Titans (2019-21), to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

Ridley has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. Last season, his first with the Titans, Ridley put up 64 receptions for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in a 3-14 season for Tennessee. On the other hand, Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler, has averaged 87 receptions for 1,344 yards and eight touchdowns per season since 2022 for the Eagles, who just won Super Bowl LIX.

As for other remarks made by Ward, the quarterback categorized Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks — who has 53 receptions through his first three NFL seasons — as a top-four player at his position, as well as running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears at their respective positions.

Ward, who was named an All-American and the ACC Player of the Year last year, was a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He totaled 4,313 passing yards, an ACC-high 39 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a conference-high 172.2 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes. Ward also rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns en route to helping Miami go 10-3.

In their most recent mock drafts, FOX Sports' Rob Rang, Nick Wright and Joel Klatt all projected Ward to go first overall.

