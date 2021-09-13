National Football League NFL, college opening lines: Why now's the time to bet on Notre Dame, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Football is back! There's simply absolutely nothing like being able to watch and wager on games all weekend long, across both the pro and amateur ranks. It's the best.

Now, we're back with Week 2 of the NFL slate and Week 3 of the college football card, so let's jump in. I’ve been selective with my picks so far this season (3-3-1), but here are my early best bets for this weekend, with lines courtesy of FOX Bet :

OPENING BETS

Notre Dame (-7 at FOX Bet) vs. Purdue



This game is a great buy-low opportunity on the Irish, who persevered through two tough spots in back-to-back weeks. Opening the season at Florida State in a primetime, standalone game is never easy. Then there was a surefire letdown spot at home against MAC favorites Toledo as 17-point chalk.



The Irish did what they had to do, and now they'll play their first game without travel and a whole week of rest. Don't underestimate that for one second.



The Boilermakers will also be without starting tailback Zander Horvath, who broke his fibula and underwent surgery on Monday.



I expect Notre Dame to play its first complete game of the season and beat Purdue by two touchdowns.

PICK: Notre Dame (-7) to win by more than 7 points at FOX Bet

Dallas Cowboys (+3 at FOX Bet) at Los Angeles Chargers



Betting against the Chargers when they're a home favorite has been a professional angle for some time. I know guys that have made lots of money over the years fading coaches Norv Turner, Mike McCoy, and Anthony Lynn as short California chalk.



The truth is, I do like new Bolts head coach Brandon Staley a lot, so this isn't just a straight fade. It's more about taking that explosive Dallas offense with three extra days of rest.



Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense showed me a lot on opening night in Tampa, and I'll gladly take the full field goal in what should be a coin flip game.

The total steaming up from over/under 50 to 55 tells you everything you need to know about the expected fireworks.

PICK: Cowboys (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

EARLY LEAN

Tulane at Ohio State: "Over" 61.5 total points scored

I want to see how this number moves over the next couple of days. We already see some 59.5s in the betting market. That alone is enough to wait.



I feel for the Green Wave, who have to face an Ohio State team that was just embarrassed at home by Oregon as a 14-point favorite. Ryan Day is going to score and score and score some more. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Buckeyes put up 50+ here.

They will not let up, and Tulane will have no answer for the skill and speed of OSU's offensive attack.

LEAN: Tulane-Ohio State to score more than 61.5 points combined

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

