NFL coaching changes: Jaguars to hire Doug Pederson

After the NFL's regular season ended, several teams had head coaching vacancies to fill.

Now, several new faces are heading to new places, as the NFL coaching carousel begins to come full circle.

Here is the latest on the recent coaching moves:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson is reportedly the man who will take over as head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars following a rocky season with Urban Meyer.

Pederson coached the Eagles from 2016 until 2021, famously leading them to victory in Super Bowl LII. He was let go following the 2020 season after compiling a 4-11-1 record that season and finishing last in the NFC East.

Over his five seasons in Philly, Pederson went 42-37-1, winning two NFC East titles and one NFC title en route to the Super Bowl win.

Pederson also helped Philly succeed in another crucial area: grooming their young QB, Carson Wentz. In 2017, Wentz posted one of the best seasons of his career under Pederson, leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record with a league-leading 78.5 QBR. The Jags likely hope that Pederson will be able to similarly shepherd 2021's top NFL draft pick, Trevor Lawrence.

Las Vegas Raiders

One of the hottest names in the coaching market is off the board, as the Las Vegas Raiders inked a deal with longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The move comes after a highly-controversial, up-and-down season involving Jon Gruden, who resigned on Oct. 11 after a report detailed his use of racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language in emails over the course of several years.

The Raiders were able to pick up the pieces from there, winning a wild regular-season finale over the Chargers to cement a playoff berth under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, but were eliminated by Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the wild-card round.

New York Giants

The Giants decided to keep things close to home.

A week after hiring former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, the Giants went back to the Buffalo well again, hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their new head coach on Friday.

Daboll is often credited for overseeing the development of Bills star quarterback Josh Allen after spending the last four seasons running the Buffalo offense. He previously served as offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10).

The next task in front of Daboll is to reenergize a Giants franchise that hasn't had a winning season since 2016 and has one playoff berth in the last decade. New York, under its last head coach Joe Judge, went 10-23 over the last two seasons, and this past regular season, finished 31st in total offense and points per game.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos hired Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach in a move that's sure to spark intrigue, given Hackett's close ties to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been openly uncertain about the future of his career.

Hackett was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Thursday, but the Broncos stepped in Wednesday night to keep that from happening.

Hackett replaces Vic Fangio, who was let go after going 7-10, the Broncos' fifth straight losing season. It will be Hackett's first stint as head coach.

The Broncos have about $50 million in projected cap space, 11 picks in the upcoming draft and a strong defense. But they were lacking in quarterback play, with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock both getting starts. Now the Rodgers speculation is inevitable.

Chicago Bears

Having fired Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace after the team finished third in the NFC North at 6-11, some thought the Bears might seek out an offensive-minded coach to groom young quarterback Justin Fields.

Instead, they went with Eberflus, who will join new general manager Ryan Poles in trying to turn around a franchise that has missed the playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons.

Eberflus spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator of the Colts, with whom his squad finished in the top 10 in scoring defense three times.

Chicago also interviewed Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

Dallas Cowboys

There has been much speculation in Dallas that head coach Mike McCarthy's job could be in jeopardy after the team's disappointing exit from the playoffs. And now, the reported decision by Quinn — a hot commodity who has interviewed for several head-coaching jobs — to stay put figures to only add fuel to the fire.

Quinn helped turn around the Cowboys' defense. A year after it allowed a franchise-record 473 points, the squad finished seventh in points allowed per game and led the NFL with 34 takeaways.

He has been a head coach before, having led the Atlanta Falcons to a 43-42 record from 2015 to '20 and guiding them to the Super Bowl in 2016.

The remaining head-coaching openings are:

— New Orleans, which saw Sean Payton step down this week.

— Miami, which fired Brian Flores after three seasons despite a strong finish to 2021, a stretch that included a seven-game winning streak.

— Minnesota, which fired Mike Zimmer after eight seasons.

— Jacksonville, which fire Urban Meyer in December.

— Houston, which fired David Culley after just one season.

Stay tuned for more updates.

