NFL By the Numbers: Cowboys-Giants, Packers-Ravens, Saints-Bucs highlight Week 15

We've reached the portion of the NFL season that splits the weekend's football entrée in two.

We'll get a Saturday treat in the professional football world for Week 15, but still, Sunday is where the meat of the action resides. The action continues with two games on Monday and Tuesday after some scheduling reshuffling due to the surge in COVID-19 cases around the league.

The day's early roundup of games on FOX is dominated by a pair of NFC matchups, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills host the Carolina Panthers with those kickoffs scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.

Peter Schrager decides whether Micah Parsons is the most valuable player on the Dallas Cowboys, plus much more.

Later in the day on FOX, the Baltimore Ravens welcome perhaps their toughest test of the season, as Lamar Jackson remains questionable for their contest against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET).

The Sunday action concludes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looking to stamp his MVP case in a divisional bout against the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here are the numbers that define Week 15's NFL slate.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)

SATURDAY, 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Matchup: The Patriots have won eight straight matchups against the Colts, dating back to 2010. This includes two postseason wins in the 2014 AFC divisional round and 2015 AFC Championship Game.

8-0: Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots are 8-0 in regular-season games played on a Saturday.

15.4: The Patriots rank first in scoring defense, allowing 15.4 PPG. Over their last five games, the Patriots have allowed only three total points in the second half.

7: With a win, Mac Jones would become the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first seven road starts.

29: The Colts lead the NFL in takeaways (29) and turnover differential (+13).

1: Jonathan Taylor is leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,348), rushing touchdowns (16), scrimmage touchdowns (18), and scrimmage yards (1,684). With his next rushing touchdown, Jonathan Taylor will set a new Colts franchise record for single-season rushing touchdowns. The Colts are 7-0 when Jonathan Taylor has 100 rushing yards and 0-6 when he is held below 100 rushing yards this season.

28.5: The Colts rank third in scoring offense (28.5 PPG) and have scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games.

DALLAS COWBOYS (9-4) at NEW YORK GIANTS (4-9)

SUNDAY, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cowboys are 8-1 in their past nine matchups against the Giants, including a 44-20 win in their most recent matchup in Week 5.

0: The Cowboys haven't lost a divisional game this season, posting a 3-0 against the NFC East so far.

3: The Giants have won three straight home games for the first time since 2016.

8: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is 8-0 his past eight starts against the Giants (since 2017).

47.1: The Giants have scored a touchdown on only 47.1% (16-for-34) of their trips to the red zone, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

20: The Cowboys lead the NFL with 20 interceptions. They are tied for second in the league with 27 takeaways overall.

29.2: Dallas ranks second in scoring offense with 29.2 points.

9.5: Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has 9.5 sacks in his past six games, tied for most in a six-game span by a rookie in NFL history.

10: With a loss, the Giants would have 10-plus losses for the fifth straight season, which would extend the longest streak of 10-loss seasons in franchise history.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-8) at BUFFALO BILLS (7-6)

SUNDAY, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Panthers and Bills since Week 2 of 2017, when the Panthers defeated the Bills 9-3. This will be a matchup of the NFL’s top two passing defenses. The Panthers allow an average of 177.7 passing yards and the Bills allow an average of 179.5 passing yards.

1-8: The Panthers are 1-8 in their past nine December games.

1: Panthers QB Cam Newton is the first QB in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown in each of his first four games of a season.

6: Bills QB Josh Allen has committed a turnover in six straight games, the longest streak of his career.

3: Carolina has committed three turnovers in back-to-back games. They now have five games with three-plus turnovers this season, the most in the NFL. The Panthers are 0-5 in those games.

91: At +91, the Bills have the best second-half point differential in the NFL.

62: Panthers WR D.J. Moore (938 receiving yards) is 62 receiving yards away from reaching 1,000 for this season. He would be the third player in Panthers franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in three straight seasons.

67.7: Buffalo's defense has held opposing QBs to a 67.7 passer rating this season, the lowest opponent passer rating in the NFL.

.635: The Panthers are tied with the Steelers for the toughest remaining schedule, with their remaining opponents having a combined winning percentage of .635.

1: The Bills rank first in total defense, allowing an average of 288.9 total yards.

33: Josh Allen had 109 rushing yards in Week 14, snapping Buffalo’s 33-game drought without a 100-yard rusher, which was the longest active streak in the NFL.

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (6-6-1)

SUNDAY, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Steelers have won three straight matchups against the Titans, including a 27-24 win in their most recent matchup in Week 7 of 2020.

6: The Titans have now had six straight winning seasons, the third-longest active streak in the NFL. The Seahawks and Chiefs are tied for the longest streak with nine consecutive winning seasons.

27: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (63,414 career passing yards) needs 27 passing yards to leapfrog Philip Rivers and move into fifth on the all-time passing yards list.

7-0: The Titans are 7-0 this season against 2020 playoff teams. With another win, the Titans would become just the second team since 1970 to win eight games against playoff teams from the previous season. The 2007 Patriots went 8-0 against playoff teams from the previous season.

1,270: Steelers RB Najee Harris (1,270 yards from scrimmage) now has the most scrimmage yards by a rookie in Steelers franchise history, passing Le’Veon Bell (1,259 yards from scrimmage in 2013). Harris’ 297 touches this season lead the NFL and are also a Steelers rookie record.

2: Tennessee ranks second in rushing defense, allowing 90.9 rushing yards per game.

4-0-1: The Steelers are 4-0-1 in their past five home games.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-3) at DETROIT LIONS (1-11-1)

SUNDAY, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the fifth straight season that the Cardinals and Lions will play each other. The Lions went 3-0-1 in the previous four matchups.

1: The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth with a win, their first playoff appearance since 2015.

16.4: The Lions rank 30th in scoring offense with 16.4 points per game.

7-0: Arizona is 7-0 in road games this season, with all seven wins by 10-plus points. With another double-digit road win, the Cardinals would become the second team in NFL history to win eight straight road games by 10-plus points. The Bears won nine straight road games by 10-plus points from 1941 to 1942.

31.9: Detroit's offense has converted only 31.9% (52-for-163) of its third-down conversion attempts this season, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

7: Cardinals RB James Conner has scored a touchdown in seven consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in Cardinals franchise history. His 16 touchdowns this season are tied for second-most in the NFL.

71.6: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.6%) and yards per pass attempt (8.7).

NEW YORK JETS (3-10) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-7)

SUNDAY, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Dolphins have won three straight matchups against the Jets, including a 24-17 win in their most recent matchup in Week 11. The Dolphins are 7-1 in their past eight matchups against the Jets.

0: The Jets are 0-10 in their past 10 divisional games.

30.5: The Jets rank 32nd in scoring defense, allowing an average of 30.5 points.

134: At -134, New York has the worst first-half point differential in the NFL.

2: The Dolphins are the second team in NFL history to win five straight games after a seven-game losing streak.

3: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is the third QB in franchise history to post a completion percentage above 70% (min. 10 pass attempts) in three straight games, joining Chad Pennington and Ryan Tannehill.

86: Miami WR Jaylen Waddle set a Dolphins rookie record with 86 receptions this season. He is on pace to break the NFL’s rookie record for receptions, set by Anquan Boldin with 101 in 2003.

HOUSTON TEXANS (2-11) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-11)

SUNDAY, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Texans have won seven straight matchups against the Jaguars, their longest-ever winning streak against Jacksonville. This is a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the NFL. The Jaguars are averaging 13.8 points, while the Texans are averaging 13.6 points.

32: The Texans rank last in rushing offense (77.5 rush yards per game) and total offense (264.2 total yards per game). They are the only team averaging fewer than 300 yards of total offense.

0-9: The Jaguars are 0-9 in their past nine divisional games and have gone 0-4 this season.

6: The Texans have scored six rushing touchdowns this season, the fewest in NFL.

9: The Jaguars have only scored nine passing touchdowns this season, the fewest in NFL.

14: Houston QB Davis Mills completed his first 14 passes in Week 14, the most consecutive completions to start a game in Texans franchise history. He finished that game with a career-high 331 passing yards.

17: Jacksonville has scored 17 points or fewer in seven straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (7-6) at DENVER BRONCOS (7-6)

SUNDAY, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Bengals and Broncos since Week 13 of 2018, when the Broncos defeated the Bengals 24-10.

41: Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been sacked 41 times this season, the most in NFL.

4: Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II has four interceptions this season, the most among rookies.

9: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson has recorded a sack in nine straight games, the longest streak in franchise history and tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Hendrickson’s 12.5 sacks this season are the most by a Bengals player since Carlos Dunlap in 2015.

17.5: With an average of 17.5 points allowed, the Broncos rank second in scoring defense.

5: Cincinnati WR Ja’Marr Chase (1,035 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs) is the fifth rookie in the Super Bowl era to record 1,000-plus receiving yards, 10-plus receiving TDs. His 10 receiving TDs are a Bengals rookie record.

0-3: The Broncos are 0-3 against the NFC North this season.

2: Denver RBs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams each scored two touchdowns in the Broncos’ Week 14 win, becoming the first pair of Broncos RBs to each score two touchdowns in a game since 1962.

ATLANTA FALCONS (6-7) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (7-6)

SUNDAY, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: Falcons have won back-to-back matchups vs. the 49ers, including a 29-22 win in their most recent matchup in Week 15 of 2019.

6: The Falcons' defense has a pick-six in back-to-back games for the first time since 2016.

6-0: The 49ers are unbeaten this season when QB Jimmy Garoppolo does not throw an interception. Conversely, they are 1-5 when he does throw an INT.

5: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (770 receiving yards) is the fifth rookie tight end in NFL history to reach 750-plus receiving yards. He is the first to do so since Jeremy Shockey with 894 receiving yards in 2002.

1: 49ers TE George Kittle is the first tight end in NFL history to record 150-plus receiving yards and a receiving TD in back-to-back games.

5-1: Atlanta is 5-1 in its past six road games.

16: The Falcons have only 16 sacks this season, the fewest in NFL. They are the only team with fewer than 20 sacks this season.

4: Niners WR Deebo Samuel is the first wideout in the Super Bowl era to score a rushing touchdown in four straight games.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-5)

SUNDAY, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Packers and Ravens since Week 11 of 2017, when the Ravens defeated Packers 23-0.

3: The Packers would clinch their third straight NFC North division title with a win. It would be their eighth division title in the past 11 seasons.

33: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (9,967 career passing yards) needs 33 passing yards to reach 10,000-yard milestone. He would become the second Ravens QB to reach 10,000 career passing yards, joining Joe Flacco (38,245).

12-0: Jackson is 12-0 in 12 career starts against NFC opponents.

10: The Packers have committed just 10 turnovers this season, tied for the fewest in NFL.

4: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (439 career passing TDs) needs four passing touchdowns to pass Brett Favre (442 passing TDs as a Packer) to become the franchise’s all-time leader.

108.8: Rodgers leads the NFL with a 108.8 passer rating.

1: Ravens TE Mark Andrews leads all tight ends in receptions (75) and receiving yards (926) this season. Both marks are already career highs for Andrews.

2: Green Bay CB Rasul Douglas is the second player in Packers franchise history to have a pick-six in back-to-back games, joining Hall of Famer Herb Adderley, who did so in 1965.

70.6: Baltimore has converted 70.6% (12-for-17) of their fourth-down conversion attempts this season, the highest percentage in the NFL.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (6-7) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-3)

SUNDAY, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Saints are 6-0 in their past six regular-season matchups against the Buccaneers and are seeking their third straight season sweep of their division rivals. In their most recent matchup, New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay 36-27 in Week 8.

300: The Saints are the only team in the NFL that has not had a 300-yard passer this season.

1: The Buccaneers would clinch the NFC South division title with a win. It would be their first division title since 2007 and would snap the Saints’ four-season streak as champions.

7: New Orleans' defense has recorded seven interceptions against Tom Brady in their three regular-season matchups since Brady joined Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 season.

31.5: Tampa Bay leads the NFL in scoring offense with 31.5 points per game. The Bucs are also the leaders in total offense with an average of 410.2 total yards.

1: Saints head coach Sean Payton is one win away from becoming the 22nd coach in NFL history to reach 150 regular-season wins. He would be the fifth active head coach to reach that milestone.

4000: Brady has now recorded 4,000-plus passing yards in 13 seasons, the second most in NFL history, behind only Peyton Manning with 14. Brady's 4,134 passing yards lead the NFL, as do his completions (378) and passing touchdowns (36).

203: The Saints had a season-high 203 rushing yards in their Week 14 win against the Jets.

18: Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski needs 18 receiving yards to become the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 9,000 career receiving yards. He would join Shannon Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (6-7) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-6)

MONDAY, 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Matchup: The Raiders have won three straight matchups against the Browns, including a 16-6 win in their most recent matchup in Week 8 of 2020.

100: Hunter Renfrow has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in three straight games for the first time in his career. He had only reached 100 yards twice in his first two NFL seasons combined. Renfrow’s 30 receptions over the last three games are the most in a three-game span in Raiders franchise history.

1-5: The Raiders are 1-5 in their last six games and have a -91 point differential over that span.

27.7: The Raiders rank 31st in scoring defense, allowing 27.7 PPG.

15: Myles Garrett set a new Browns single-season sacks record with his 15th sack in Week 14.

1,000: Nick Chubb (1,038) reached 1,000 scrimmage yards in Week 14. He is now the first player in Browns franchise history to record 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons.

250: Baker Mayfield has been held below 250 passing yards in seven straight starts, the longest such streak of his career.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (6-7, -4.5) at CHICAGO BEARS (4-9)

MONDAY, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: The Bears are 5-1 in their past six matchups against the Vikings, including a 33-27 win in their most recent matchup in Week 15 of 2020.

68: With 2,688 career receiving yards, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson needs 68 additional receiving yards to set a new NFL record for receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons.

41: The Vikings have 41 sacks this season, the most in the NFL.

8: Of the 13 games the Vikings have played this season, 12 have been decided by one score (eight points or less).

0: The Bears are 0-4 in their past four home games.

14.0: Bears LB Robert Quinn has 14.0 sacks this season, tied for third in the NFL and the most Sacks by a Bears player since Richard Dent had 17.0 in 1985.

97: Chicago WR Jakeem Grant’s 97-yard punt return touchdown in Week 14 was the longest in franchise history. It was also the first punt return TD scored by any team this season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (5-8) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4)

TUESDAY, 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Including their 30-20 win against Seattle in the 2021 NFC wild-card round, the Rams are 4-1 in their past five matchups vs. the Seahawks. Most recently, the Rams defeated the Seahawks 26-17 in Week 5.

9: With a loss, the Seahawks would have their streak of nine consecutive winning seasons snapped. That mark is tied with Chiefs for the longest active streak. It would also be the first losing season for Seattle with Russell Wilson as the starting QB.

152: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner leads the NFL with 152 tackles.

32: Seattle ranks 32nd in passing defense (allowing 278.9 passing yards per game) and total defense (allowing 394.9 total yards per game).

30: The Seahawks have scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

3: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has a receiving TD in three straight games for the first time since 2015.

90: Rams WR Cooper Kupp has 90-plus receiving yards in nine straight games, tied with Michael Irvin (1995) and his teammate Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the longest streak in NFL history.

1: Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (113), receiving yards (1,489), and receiving touchdowns (12). He is seven receptions away from setting a new single-season record for the Rams.

3: Rams DT Aaron Donald had 3.0 sacks in the Rams’ Week 14 win. It was Donald’s sixth career game with three-plus Sacks, tied with Robert Quinn for the most among active players.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-7) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (6-7)

TUESDAY, 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Having swept their season series in 2020, Washington has won back-to-back matchups against the Eagles.

0: The Eagles are winless in their past five divisional games, going 0-5.

3: Washington has now had three or more QBs attempt a pass for the fourth straight season. This season, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen have all attempted passes.

1: Philadelphia leads the NFL in rushing with 160.0 rushing yards per game.

259.1: WFT ranks 30th in passing defense, allowing 259.1 passing yards per game.

695: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has 695 rushing yards this season, the second-most single-season rushing yards by an Eagles QB. Randall Cunningham holds the record with 942 rushing yards in 1990.

46: Philadelphia's +46 point differential is the best of any team with a losing record this season.

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: New England Patriots (seven games)

Longest active losing streak: Jacksonville Jaguars (five games)

Most games with 100-plus rushing yards by a QB: Lamar Jackson (10 games, active), Michael Vick (10 games)

