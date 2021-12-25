National Football League NFL By The Numbers: Vikings-Rams, Bills-Patriots, Steelers-Chiefs highlight Week 16 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 16 of the NFL season is right around the corner and boasts some must-see matchups.

Here are the numbers that define the Week 16 slate.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-4) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-9)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Buccaneers swept the season series 2-0 against the Panthers in 2020. The Bucs and Panthers will play each other twice in the span of 14 days (Week 16 and Week 18 matchups).

.310: The Bucs have the easiest remaining schedule strength in the NFL, with their final three opponents having a combined .310 winning percentage.

11: With a win, the Bucs would have back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time in franchise history.

1: Tom Brady leads the NFL in completions (404), passing yards (4,348), and passing touchdowns (36). Brady’s 404 completions are a career-high and are also a Buccaneers single-season franchise record.

231: The Bucs could be without their three top receivers as far as receptions, as Chris Godwin (98), Mike Evans (64) and Leonard Fournette (69) were all injured in Week 15.

4: Panthers would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. This would be the fourth-straight season that Panthers miss the playoffs and their third straight with 10 losses.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Rams and Vikings since 2018. This is a matchup of the NFL’s two leading receivers. Cooper Kupp has 1,625 receiving yards and Justin Jefferson has 1,335 receiving yards.

4: The Rams clinch a playoff berth with a win. It would be their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons under coach Sean McVay.

0-6: Matthew Stafford is 0-6 in his last six starts against the Vikings, all with Lions.

20: Matt Gay has made 20 straight field goal attempts, the longest active streak in the NFL. Gay’s 96.6% (28-for-29) field goal percentage leads the NFL.

13: The Vikings have now had 13 of their 14 games decided by one possession (eight points or fewer), one shy of the all-time NFL record for one-possession games in a single season.

28: Kirk Cousins has thrown a passing touchdown in 28 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

44: The Vikings have 44 sacks this season (most in NFL).

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-10) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (7-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Giants defeated the Eagles 13-7 in Week 12 and are seeking their first season sweep of Philadelphia since the 2007 Season.

5: The Giants would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. This would extend their playoff drought to five seasons, which would be the Giants’ longest drought since missing the playoffs in 17 straight seasons from 1964-1980.

0-6: The Giants are 0-6 in their last six December games.

17: The Giants rank 30th in scoring (17.0 PPG).

10: Jalen Hurts has scored 10 rushing touchdowns this season, the most in a single season by an Eagles quarterback.

165.6: The Eagles rank first in rushing offense (165.6 YPG).

DETROIT LIONS (2-11-1) at ATLANTA FALCONS (6-8)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Lions defeated the Falcons 23-22 in their most recent matchup in Week 7 of 2020. The road team has won each of the last five matchups between the Lions and Falcons. The Lions are 0-7-1 in their last eight road games, while the Falcons are 0-7 in their last seven games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

12: The Lions held the Arizona Cardinals to 12 points in Week 15, the fewest points the Lions have allowed in a game since Week 2 of 2019 when they defeated the Chargers 13-10.

3: The Lions have won back-to-back home games. They have not won three straight home games since 2016.

4: The Falcons would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, and a win by either the Vikings or Eagles. This would extend their playoff drought to four seasons, which would be their longest drought since missing the playoffs in eight straight seasons from 1983-1990. With a loss, the Falcons would clinch their fourth consecutive losing season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-12) at NEW YORK JETS (3-11)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Jaguars and Jets since 2019. This is a matchup of the NFL’s worst scoring offense against the NFL’s worst scoring defense. The Jaguars are averaging 14 PPG, while the Jets are allowing 30.6 PPG.

2: This is a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2021 Draft. This is the fourth time in NFL history that quarterbacks selected first and second overall in the same draft will start against each other as rookies (Drew Bledsoe vs. Rick Mirer in 1993, Peyton Manning vs. Ryan Leaf in 1998, Jameis Winston vs. Marcus Mariota in 2015).

13: With a loss, the Jaguars will have at least 13 losses in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

15: The Jaguars have lost 15 straight road games, the longest active road losing streak in the NFL (last road win was Week 15 of 2019).

30: The Jets have allowed 30-plus points in three straight games and seven of their last nine games.

3: This is the Jets’ third three-game losing streak this season. They have not lost four straight games this season.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-6) at HOUSTON TEXANS (3-11)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Chargers and Texans since 2019.

4: With a win, Brandon Staley would be the fourth consecutive Chargers head coach to have a winning season in his first year as head coach. He would join Norv Turner (2007), Mike McCoy (2013) and Anthony Lynn (2017).

3: Justin Herbert (32) needs three passing touchdowns to set a new Chargers franchise record for single-season passing touchdowns. Philip Rivers currently owns the record with 34 passing touchdowns in 2008.

7: Austin Ekeler (10 rushing touchdowns, seven receiving touchdowns) is the only player in the NFL with seven of each this season. Ekeler’s 17 total touchdowns are the second-most in the NFL.

100: Keenan Allen (92) needs eight receptions to become the first player in Chargers franchise history to reach 100 receptions in three straight seasons.

12: With a loss, the Texans will have 12 losses in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-6) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (8-6)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Bengals defeated the Ravens 41-17 in Week 7, and are seeking their first season sweep of Baltimore since the 2015 season.

1,000: With 1,062 receiving yards this season, Mark Andrews is the first tight end in Ravens franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season. Andrews leads all tight ends in receptions (85).

3: The Ravens are on a three-game losing streak. They have not lost four straight games since 2016. The Ravens’ three losses during the streak have been by a combined four points.

9: Evan McPherson has made nine field goals of at least 50 yards this season, one shy of the NFL record for 50-yard field goals made in a single season. The record of 10 is shared by Justin Tucker, Blair Walsh, and Brandon McManus.

44: Joe Burrow has been sacked 44 times this season (most in NFL).

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Patriots defeated the Bills 14-10 in Week 13 and are seeking their 16th season sweep of Buffalo under Bill Belichick. Under Belichick, the Patriots are 36-7 (.837) against the Bills.

2: This is a matchup of the NFL’s top two scoring defenses. The Patriots are allowing 16.2 PPG and the Bills are allowing 17.4 PPG, which is tied for second.

27: The Bills and Patriots each have 27 takeaways this season, tied for third-most in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts have 31 takeaways each.

3: With a win, the Bills would have three straight winning seasons for the first time since posting six straight winning seasons from 1988-1993.

100: Josh Allen (98) is two passing touchdowns away from reaching 100 career passing touchdowns. Allen would be the third quarterback in Bills franchise history to throw 100 passing touchdowns, joining Joe Ferguson (181) and Jim Kelly (237). Allen (3,734) needs 266 passing yards to become the first quarterback in Bills franchise history to record 4,000-plus passing yards in multiple seasons.

19: With a win, the Patriots would clinch their 19th 10-win season in 22 seasons under Bill Belichick.

100: Bill Belichick is seeking his 100th regular-season win against AFC East opponents as Patriots head coach. Belichick is currently 99-35 (.739) against the AFC East.

CHICAGO BEARS (4-10) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (5-9)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Bears and Seahawks since 2018.

100: Robert Quinn (98.5) is 1.5 sacks away from becoming the sixth active player to reach 100 career sacks. He would join Von Miller, Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt, Justin Houston and Cameron Jordan. Quinn’s 16.0 sacks this season rank second in the NFL and are 1.5 shy of the Bears single-season franchise record of 17.5 sacks by Richard Dent in 1984.

9: The Seahawks’ nine losses are their most since Russell Wilson became their starting quarterback in 2012. The Seahawks have never had more than nine losses under Pete Carroll. Their worst finish under Carroll is 7-9 in both the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

158: Bobby Wagner leads the NFL in tackles (158).

DENVER BRONCOS (7-7) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (7-7)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Raiders defeated the Broncos 34-24 in Week 6 and are seeking their second straight season sweep of Denver. They are 5-1 in their last six matchups against the Broncos.

1: Drew Lock is expected to make his first start of 2021 due to Teddy Bridgewater’s injury. Lock is 8-10 in 18 career starts and 1-2 in three career starts against the Raiders. Lock’s last start was also against the Raiders, in Week 17 of the 2020 season, where he had a career-high 339 passing yards in that game.

7: The Broncos are 7-0 when leading at halftime, and 0-7 when trailing at halftime this season.

3: The Raiders have lost three straight home games.

2: Derek Carr ranks second in completions (364) and passing yards (4,162).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-6-1) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Steelers and Chiefs since 2018.

4: The Steelers have failed to score a first-half touchdown in four straight games for the first time under Mike Tomlin and the first time since 1993-1994.

15: With a win, Mike Tomlin would become the first head coach in NFL history to begin his career with 15 consecutive non-losing seasons. The Steelers have never finished worse than .500 under Tomlin. Tomlin’s 14 non-losing seasons in his first 14 seasons as a head coach are currently tied with Marty Schottenheimer for the most to begin a coaching career in NFL history.

17.5: T.J. Watt leads the NFL in sacks (17.5). His 17.5 sacks are the most single-season sacks in Steelers franchise history.

7: The Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth with a win. It would be the first time in Chiefs franchise history that they make seven consecutive playoff appearances. Their six straight playoff appearances are already the longest active streak in NFL.

2: The Chiefs' defense has recorded two or more takeaways in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

13-0: The Chiefs are 13-0 in their last 13 December games.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-8) at DALLAS COWBOYS (10-4)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Cowboys defeated Washington 27-20 in Week 14 and are seeking their fourth season sweep of WFT since 2016.

50: Antonio Gibson has been held below 50 rushing yards in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

4-0: The Cowboys are 4-0 in divisional games this season. They are the only team that is undefeated in divisional games this season.

10: The Cowboys are the sixth team since 1990 to have a player with 10 sacks (Micah Parsons, 12) and a player with 10 interceptions (Trevon Diggs, 10).

4: The Cowboys' defense has recorded four takeaways in three straight games for the first time since 1994. This is the first time any team has had four takeaways in three straight games within a single season since 2007 (Lions).

MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-7) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-7)

MONDAY, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Dolphins and Saints since 2017.

6: The Dolphins have won six straight games after starting this season 1-7. With a win in Week 16, they would become the first team in NFL history to win seven straight games following a seven-game losing streak.

100: Duke Johnson had a career-high 107 rushing yards in Week 15, becoming the Dolphins’ first 100-yard rusher this season. This was his first 100-yard rushing performance of his career (93 Games).

69.9%: Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in completion percentage (69.9%).

3: The Saints have lost three straight home games; They have not lost four straight home games since 2014.

6-1: The Saints are 6-1 in their last seven Monday night games.

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest Active Winning Streak: Kansas City Chiefs – 7 games

Longest Active Losing Streaks: Jacksonville Jaguars – 6 games

