NFL by the Numbers: Rams-Ravens, Cardinals-Cowboys highlight Week 17

With just two weeks left in the NFL's regular season, playoff spots and seeds are being snapped up.

Only eight teams have been officially eliminated from contention, though, leaving plenty to play for as the new year kicks off.

Here are the numbers that define the Week 17 slate.

Is Trey Lance the 49ers' X-Factor? Vrabel for Coach of the Year? Peter Scharger reveals his "Cheat Sheet" for Week 17.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Rams and Ravens since 2019. The Ravens have won four straight matchups against the Rams, dating back to 2007.

4: The Rams are on a four-game winning streak, while the Ravens are on a four-game losing streak.

0-4: The Ravens went 0-4 in December, their first winless month (with a minimum of two games played) since October 2016.

1: Rams WR Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (132), receiving yards (1,734), and receiving touchdowns (14). He is 48 receiving yards away from breaking the franchise record for single-season receiving yards (1,781), set by Isaac Bruce in 1995.

6.1: The Rams lead the NFL with 6.1 yards per offensive play.

1: Baltimore TE Mark Andrews leads all tight ends in receptions (93) and receiving yards (1,187). He is the first player in franchise history to record 100-plus receiving yards and 1-plus receiving touchdown in three straight games.

45-0: The Rams are 45-0 when leading at halftime under head coach Sean McVay.

12-0: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 12-0 in 12 career starts against NFC opponents. However, he is questionable to play with an ankle injury.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Eagles defeated WFT 27-17 in Week 15, and are seeking their fourth season sweep of Washington in the past five seasons.

3: The Eagles have won three straight games for the first time since 2019.

42: WFT's 42-point loss to the Cowboys in Week 16 was their largest loss since 2007. The 56 points allowed in the 56-14 loss tied the mark for the fourth-most points allowed in a game in franchise history.

163.2: The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing offense with 163.2 rush yards per game.

30: Washington ranks 30th in passing defense (allowing 269.2 pass YPG) and 30th in scoring defense (allowing 27.1 PPG).

5: The Eagles have five defensive touchdowns this season (three fumble returns, two pick-sixes), the second-most defensive TDs in the NFL.

14: WFT QB Taylor Heinicke has thrown 14 INTs this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (8-7) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the fourth straight season that the Colts and Raiders will face each other. The Colts have won two of those three previous matchups.

2016: With a win, the Raiders would clinch their first winning season since 2016.

-77: The Raiders have the worst fourth-quarter point differential (-77) in the NFL.

327: Las Vegas QB Derek Carr needs 327 passing yards to break the franchise record for passing yards in a single season, set by Rich Gannon with 4,689 in 2002. Carr ranks third in the NFL in passing yards this season with 4,363.

1: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,626), rushing touchdowns (17), scrimmage touchdowns (19), and yards from scrimmage (1,962). He is 84 rushing yards away from setting a new franchise record for single-season rushing yards, which is currently held by Edgerrin James with 1,709 Rushing Yards in 2000.

9-0: The Colts are 9-0 when Taylor has 100-plus rushing yards in a game and 0-6 when he doesn't hit that mark this season.

31: Indianapolis has 31 takeaways this season, the second most in the NFL.

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-11) at CHICAGO BEARS (5-10)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the fourth straight season that the Giants and Bears will face each other. The Bears have won each of the past two meetings.

100: The Giants are the only team that has not had a 100-yard rusher in a game this season. Dating back to last season, they have gone 19 straight games without a 100-yard rusher.

5: The Bears have lost five straight home games. They have not lost six straight home games within a single season since 1997.

0-6: New York is 0-6 in their past six road games.

30: The Giants are T-30th in scoring offense (16.5 PPG) and rank 30th in total offense (303.5 total YPG).

17.0: Bears LB Robert Quinn has 17.0 sacks this season, the second-most sacks in the NFL this season. He is now one sack away from breaking Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17.5 sacks in a single season, set in 1984.

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-8) at BUFFALO BILLS (9-6)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Falcons and Bills since 2017.

949: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has 949 receiving yards this season, the second most in NFL history by a rookie tight end. He is behind only Mike Ditka, who had 1,076 receiving yards as a rookie in 1961.

4,000: With 4,048 passing yards this season, Josh Allen is now the first QB in Bills franchise history to record 4,000-plus passing yards in multiple seasons. He had 4,544 passing yards a season ago.

6.1: Allen leads the NFL with 6.1 yards per carry.

16: With 16 sacks this season, the Falcons have the fewest in the NFL. No other team has fewer than 25.

11: Atlanta's defense has recorded a takeaway in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

+163: The Bills have the best point differential (+163) in the NFL.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-6)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals since 2018.

5: With a win, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would become the fifth head coach in NFL history to reach 250 wins, including the playoffs. He currently has 232 regular-season wins and 17 playoff wins.

525: Bengals QB Joe Burrow had 525 passing yards in Week 16, the most single-game passing yards in Bengals franchise history and the fourth most in NFL history.

6: The Chiefs clinched their sixth straight AFC West title in Week 16, becoming the first team to do so. They are the fifth team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win six consecutive division titles.

1: The Bengals are the only team in the NFL to have a 4,000-yard passer (Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Joe Mixon), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase)

12.9: After allowing 29.0 PPG during their first seven games, the Chiefs have allowed only 12.9 PPG during their eight-game winning streak. Their 12.9 PPG allowed since Week 8 are the fewest in the NFL.

16: Mixon has scored 16 touchdowns this season (13 rushing, 3 receiving), one shy of the Bengals’ single-season record of 17 touchdowns, set by Carl Pickens in 1995.

26: Including the playoffs, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won 26 consecutive starts in the months of November, December and January.

2: Kansas City's defense has recorded two or more takeaways in seven straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7) at TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Dolphins and Titans since 2018.

7: The Dolphins are the first team in NFL history to have both a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season. They are currently in a playoff spot as the AFC’s seventh seed. No team has ever reached the playoffs after starting a season 1-7.

86.7: The Titans rank second in the league in rushing defense, allowing 86.7 rush YPG.

45: The Dolphins have 45 sacks this season, the most in the NFL.

1: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will be making his first start against the Dolphins since being traded by Miami to the Titans in 2019.

5: Miami WR Jaylen Waddle has 96 receptions this season, the second most by a rookie in NFL history and only five shy of the all-time rookie record. Anquan Boldin had 101 receptions as a rookie in 2003.

70.1%: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.1%).

6-1: Tennessee is 6-1 in its past seven home games.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Jaguars and Patriots since 2018. The Jaguars have never won at New England, with an 0-8 all-time record, including playoffs.

16: The Jaguars have lost 16 straight road games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

-19: Jacksonville has the worst turnover differential (-19) in the NFL. With the fewest takeaways in the league this season (seven), the Jags are the only team with fewer than 10.

4: Jacksonville rookie QB Trevor Lawrence has now gone four straight starts without throwing a passing TD, the longest streak of any QB this season.

10: With a win, the Patriots would clinch their 19th 10-win season in 22 seasons under head coach Bill Belichick.

1: Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones leads all rookies in passing yards (3,313), passing touchdowns (18), and completion percentage (67.3%).

15-1: New England is 15-1 in its past 16 games against rookie QBs, dating back to 2013. The Pats are 3-0 against rookie QBs this season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (11-4) at NEW YORK JETS (4-11)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Jets and Buccaneers since 2017. The Buccaneers have never on the road against the Jets (0-7 all time).

30-7: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is 30-7 (.811) in 37 career starts vs. the Jets, including playoffs. He is 8-0 in his past eight starts against the Jets, dating back to 2016.

1: Brady leads the NFL in completions (422), passing yards (4,580), and passing touchdowns (37).

32: The Jets rank 32nd in scoring defense (allowing 29.9 PPG) and 32nd in total defense (allowing 391.3 total YPG)

2: The Buccaneers are second in the NFL in scoring offense (29.5 PPG) and second in total offense (401.7 total YPG).

21: The Bucs have allowed only 21 sacks this season, the fewest in the NFL.

26: The Jets have committed 26 turnovers this season, tied with the Jaguars for the most in the NFL.

12: With a win, the Buccaneers would tie their single-season franchise record with 12 regular-season wins.

91: New York rookie QB Zach Wilson had 91 rushing yards in the Jets’ Week 16 win, the most rushing yards by a QB in franchise history.

1-7: The Jets are 1-7 in their past eight non-conference games.

DENVER BRONCOS (7-8) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-7)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Broncos defeated the Chargers 28-13 in Week 12, and are seeking their second season sweep of the Chargers in the past three seasons.

33: Chargers QB Justin Herbert has 33 passing touchdowns this season, one shy of Philip Rivers’ single-season franchise record of 34, set in 2008.

17.3: The Broncos are T-1st in scoring defense (allowing 17.3 PPG).

1-7: Denver is 1-7 in its past eight divisional games.

51.1%: The Chargers have allowed their opponents to convert 51.1% (96/188) of their third-down conversion attempts this season, the highest percentage in the NFL.

31: The Chargers rank 31st in scoring defense (allowing 27.4 PPG).

6: Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler, who missed the Chargers’ Week 16 loss, has scored a rushing or receiving TD in six straight games (longest active streak in NFL).

HOUSTON TEXANS (4-11) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-7)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Texans and 49ers since 2017.

30: The Texans, who are T-30th in scoring offense (16.5 PPG), have scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games.

20: The 49ers are one of three teams (Colts, Cardinals) with 20-plus passing touchdowns and 20-plus rushing touchdowns this season.

149: Texans RB Rex Burkhead had a career-high 149 rushing yards in Houston's Week 16 Win, becoming the Texans’ first 100-yard rusher this season.

17.8: Niners WR Deebo Samuel leads the NFL with 17.8 yards per reception. He failed to score a rushing or receiving TD in Week 16 for the first time since Week 9, but he did have a career-high 191 scrimmage yards.

2018: Winners of back-to-back games, the Texans have not won three straight games since 2018.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-5) at DALLAS COWBOYS (11-4)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 38-10 in their most recent matchup (Week 6 of 2020), and are 5-1 in their past six matchups against Dallas (since 2008).

6: With a loss, the Cardinals would become the first team in NFL history to lose six games in a season after starting 7-0.

1: The Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring offense (30.5 PPG) and total offense (409.5 total YPG).

7-1: Arizona is 7-1 in road games this season, the best road record in the NFL.

42: Dallas’ 42-point win in Week 16 was their largest win since 1980. Their 56 points in Week 16 were also their most since 1980, and are tied for the third most in a single game in Cowboys franchise history.

11: The Cowboys are the first team in NFL history to have a player with 11-plus sacks (Micah Parsons, 13.0 sacks) and a player with 11-plus interceptions (Trevon Diggs, 11 INTs) in the same season.

8: The Cardinals have allowed only eight rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

33: The Cowboys lead the NFL with 33 takeaways.

11: The Cardinals averaged 32.1 PPG during their 7-0 start, but have averaged only 21.1 PPG — an 11-point difference — in their eight games since then. They have posted a 3-5 record over that eight-game span.

6: Dallas' defense leads the league with six touchdowns scored this season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

19: A total of 19 different Cowboys players have scored a touchdown this season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-10) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-8)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Panthers defeated the Saints 26-7 in Week 2 and are seeking their first season sweep of the Saints since 2015.

11: With a Loss, the Panthers would become just the third team in NFL history to lose 11 games after starting a season 3-0.

1,000: With 1,041 receiving yards this season, Panthers WR D.J. Moore is now the third player in franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in three straight seasons, joining Steve Smith Sr. and Greg Olsen.

3: The Saints were held to only three points in Week 16, their lowest point total in a game since 2005.

2016: With a loss, New Orleans would have its first losing season since 2016.

DETROIT LIONS (2-12-1) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (5-10)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Lions and Seahawks since 2018. The Seahawks are 6-1 in their past seven matchups against the Lions, dating back to 2003.

0-7-1: The Lions are 0-7-1 in road games this season.

2: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is the second player in Lions franchise history to record eight-plus receptions in four straight games, joining Calvin Johnson (five straight games with 8-plus receptions in 2012).

170: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner has 170 tackles this season, the most in NFL and the most single-season tackles in Seahawks franchise history.

2-5: The Seahawks are 2-5 in home games this season and are guaranteed to have a losing record at home for the first time since 2008.

0-3: Seattle is 0-3 against the NFC North this season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-8) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Vikings defeated the Packers 34-31 in Week 11 and have won back-to-back matchups against Green Bay. The Vikings have not beaten the Packers three straight times since a stretch from 2008 to 2009.

14: The Vikings have now played in 14 one-score games (decided by eight points or less) this season, tied for the most in NFL history in a single season.

13: With a win, the Packers would become the first team in NFL history to win 13-plus games in three consecutive seasons.

2,851: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson now has the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player’s first two seasons with 2,851 total yards. His 1,451 receiving yards rank second in the league this season.

14-2: The Packers are 14-2 in their past 16 divisional games under head coach Matt LaFleur, with both losses coming against the Vikings.

110.8: Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL with a 110.8 passer rating.

16: The Packers have the best turnover differential (+16) in the NFL.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-8) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-7-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: The Steelers defeated the Browns 15-10 in Week 8 and are seeking their ninth season sweep of Cleveland under head coach Mike Tomlin since 2007.

18: With a loss, the Browns would be eliminated from playoff contention. It would be their 18th time missing the playoffs in the past 19 seasons.

4: Browns QB Baker Mayfield threw a career-high four INTs in Cleveland's Week 16 loss. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Mayfield has thrown 54 INTs, the most of any QB since 2018.

8: With a win, the Browns would have 8-plus wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since posting 8-plus wins from 1985 to 1989.

1-6: The Browns are 1-6 in their past seven Monday games.

15: With a win, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would become the first head coach in NFL history to begin his career with 15 consecutive non-losing seasons. His 14 non-losing seasons are currently tied with Marty Schottenheimer for the most to begin a coaching career in NFL history.

5: The Steelers have failed to score a first-half touchdown in five straight games for the first time since 1940.

18-4: Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are 18-4 in Monday games.

17.5: Steelers LB T.J. Watt leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks this season.

1: Pittsburgh RB Najee Harris leads all rookies in rushing yards (984) and rushing touchdowns (6). Harris needs 16 rushing yards to become the second Steelers rookie to record 1,000-plus rushing yards, and needs 72 rushing yards to break Franco Harris’ Steelers rookie record of 1,055 rushing yards in 1972.

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest Active Winning Streak: Kansas City Chiefs — 8 Games

Longest Active Losing Streak: Jacksonville Jaguars — 7 Games

