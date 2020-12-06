National Football League
National Football League

Social Media Reacts To Jets' Epic Loss

3 hours ago

The New York Jets had lost their first 11 games of the 2020 NFL season, and all that stood in their way from their first victory was 30 seconds and the Raiders with the ball. 

Well, now the Jets are 0-12.

Gang Green had scored 15 straight points in the second half to take a 28-24 lead. But with just 35 seconds remaining, Las Vegas QB Derek Carr took a mere four plays to drive 61 yards, capping it off with a deep dart to a wide open Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard score.

Needless to say, social media had thoughts on the play.

