National Football League
Social Media Reacts To Jets' Epic Loss
3 hours ago
The New York Jets had lost their first 11 games of the 2020 NFL season, and all that stood in their way from their first victory was 30 seconds and the Raiders with the ball.
Well, now the Jets are 0-12.
Gang Green had scored 15 straight points in the second half to take a 28-24 lead. But with just 35 seconds remaining, Las Vegas QB Derek Carr took a mere four plays to drive 61 yards, capping it off with a deep dart to a wide open Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard score.
Needless to say, social media had thoughts on the play.
Baker Burns Titans, Jets Collapse Late
NFL's Top Plays Of Week 13
Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors
The NFC East's Pain Is Your Gain
How To Win $100,000 In NFL Week 13
