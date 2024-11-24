National Football League New QB Tommy DeVito can't spark the Giants, gets trolled by Baker Mayfield Published Nov. 24, 2024 8:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Instead of providing a spark in taking over as the Giants' quarterback, Tommy DeVito got banged up, trolled and delivered the same inefficient play that has given New York the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.

DeVito threw for 189 yards and led the Giants (2-9) to a late, meaningless touchdown on Sunday in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York's sixth straight defeat.

The Bucs didn't give DeVito much of a chance to get things going in his first start since replacing Daniel Jones, who was released on Friday.

Tampa Bay dialed up blitzes early and rode Baker Mayfield's arm and legs to a 23-0 halftime lead. Whatever chance the Giants had of getting back into the game ended when running back Tyrone Tracy lost a fumble at the Bucs 5 on the opening possession of the second half.

"I'm going to analyze but obviously, like you said, quarterbacks get (the credit) when it's good, it's great, when it's bad it's bad," DeVito said. "So, being able to just stay even-keel through it all, understand what my job is and make it better for next week."

For Giants fans who came to see the flashy New Jersey native celebrate a touchdown, Mayfield mimicked the "Tommy Cutlets" pinched-fingers routine after scoring on a 10-yard scramble on which he catapulted into the end zone.

"I honestly really didn't know until somebody just mentioned it in the locker room," said DeVito, who also had seven carries for 32 yards. "They were having a good game. They celebrated. It is what it is."

The Giants don't have much time to get things right. They face Dallas on Thanksgiving and coach Brian Daboll said DeVito will start, if healthy. He had the wind knocked out of him late and missed a play.

DeVito, who won three games as a starter last season, believes the offense is close.

"The way we practice, if you go out and watch us, we do not practice like we're 2-9 or whatever our record is," DeVito said. "We are going out there like we are undefeated, and every day is like a game. It just has to translate from practice to the field. That's the biggest thing."

The losing is getting to some players.

Receiver Malik Nabers, the No. 6 overall draft pick, was frustrated after he had six catches for 64 yards, all in the second half. He added the Giants' performance was not related to the quarterbacks.

"Take a look, take a look. It ain't the quarterback," Nabers said, adding he doesn't know what the problem is, "but I know I'm tired of losing."

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who injured a quad on the opening series and did not return, wondered whether everyone was giving their all.

When asked about his job security, Daboll said he was focused on getting the team to play well. The Giants are 8-20 over the last two seasons.

"There's no fingers being pointed," DeVito said. "Everyone's kind of honing in on it, but maybe we just need to hone in a little harder. So, we've got to figure it out this week."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

