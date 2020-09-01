National Football League Mixon Inks Megadeal With Cincy 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals have secured Joe Mixon's services for the foreseeable future, after signing the running back to a 4-year, $48 million contract extension on Tuesday.

After there were murmurings of a potential holdout for the workhorse running back, who has one year remaining on his rookie deal, Bengals fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Now, Mixon will be under contract through 2024.

The Bengals drafted Mixon with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Considered a first-round talent, Mixon's draft stock fell following the release of a 2014 video showing him punching Amelia Molitor, a female student at Oklahoma, in the face.

Mixon reached a plea deal in the case and since then, has had no altercations during his time with the Bengals.

In his three seasons in the black and orange, Mixon has recorded 3,801 yards from scrimmage and led the AFC in rushing in 2018 with 1,168 yards.

Only Ezekiel Elliott (3,774), Todd Gurley (3,413) and Derrick Henry (3,343) have more rushing yards since Mixon (2,931) entered the league.

And it's worth noting: Mixon didn't secure the featured-back job until his second year.

Several other running backs are looking to lock up their long-term futures, namely Dalvin Cook with the Minnesota Vikings and Alvin Kamara with the New Orleans Saints.

The $48 million payday puts Mixon in the upper echelon of running back contracts, fifth in total value behind Elliott ($90 million), Christian McCaffrey ($64 million), Le'Veon Bell ($53 million) and Henry ($50 million).

