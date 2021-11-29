Mike McCarthy becomes the latest member of the Cowboys to test positive for COVID-19

National Football League
3 hours ago

When it rains it pours, and it is certainly pouring right now in Dallas.

Losing three out of the last four games should be enough to incite worry with the Dallas Cowboys, but now their issues are spilling off of the field and onto the sidelines — head coach Mike McCarthy has become the latest member of the organization to test positive for COVID-19.

News of McCarthy's positive test came on Monday morning, and he has been ruled out of the Cowboys' Thursday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints. And that's not all — ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that there are "up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in."

This is just the latest in a string of struggles the Cowboys have had with COVID. In fact, Dallas played its Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders without wide receiver Amari Cooper, offensive tackle Terence Steele, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant O-line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive coaching assistant Scott Tolzien, all of whom had been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Steele, Philbin, Blasko, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith, in addition to McCarthy, are all expected to be out this week, according to ESPN. In one bit of positive news, Cooper was expected to return to practice on Monday.

The Cowboys' current COVID-19 issue has not been the only thing to have plagued them lately, though. Defensive ends Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence have been sidelined with calf and foot injuries, respectively, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed the Raiders game with a concussion.

The Cowboys lost that game to the Raiders, 36-33 in overtime, a game that Skip Bayless believes was one of their worst of the season.

He explained why the Cowboys have the look of a team that could be down for the count on "Undisputed."

"This team looks dead in the water right now because it's lost its way," said Bayless. "It's lost its heart, its nerve, its poise."

Skip Bayless: ‘Dallas played a horrendous game vs. Raiders’
Skip gives his thoughts on the Cowboys chances to win NFC East despite their recent play.

The Cowboys have struggled and the recent rash of COVID cases has kept plenty of talent on the sideline. Now their coach is out, too, at least for one game.

And while they're still in first place in the NFC East at 7-4, they appear to be a long way from the team that started 6-1. Getting healthy will be the main priority as the playoffs inch closer.

