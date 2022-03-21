National Football League Does Stafford have chance to surpass Rodgers' legacy? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's crazy how much can change in a year.

At the end of the 2020 NFL season, Matthew Stafford's standing in the league was a complicated one. Statistically, he was tracking to be one of the best quarterbacks to have ever played in the NFL, but he had yet to experience any real team success with the Detroit Lions, owning zero playoff wins to his name.

Fast-forward a year later, after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford is now a Super Bowl champion and locked into a new four-year deal with the franchise, and the sky appears to be the limit in Southern California for the once-questioned quarterback.

Talks have even begun on whether Stafford is a future Hall of Famer after delivering a championship in his first season with his new team.

And with that, he's now being discussed in the same breath as the best ever, beginning with Aaron Rodgers, a sure-fire Hall of Famer who Colin Cowherd said Monday is more comparable to Stafford than most think.

"Most of you think Aaron Rodgers as an all-time great and Stafford as really talented, but Stafford was a much better high school quarterback — he was No. 1 in the country," said Cowherd on "The Herd. "Aaron had to go to a junior college. Stafford was a much better college quarterback. He was picked No. 1. Aaron [was picked] in the 20s.

" … After one year in Los Angeles — one single year with a functioning franchise — take a look at their playoff résumés."

When compared to Rodgers, Stafford has a ways to go when it comes to individual accolades.

Rodgers has four MVP awards, while Stafford has yet to win one. Rodgers has also been named an All-Pro five times and a Pro Bowler 10 times, while Stafford has never been named an All-Pro and has only made one Pro Bowl in his career.

Rodgers has also led the Packers to 11 postseason trips, while Stafford has only been to the postseason four times in his career, collecting his first playoff win this past season.

However, he turned that one playoff win into four and a Super Bowl, meaning he and Rodgers have the same number of rings, despite Rodgers' illustrious list of individual achievements.

All-time, Stafford is 4-3 in the postseason, completing 66.9% of his passes for 299.4 yards per game and a 99.0 passer rating. He has three game-winning drives in the postseason.

Rodgers is 11-10 in the playoffs, completing 64.7% of his passes for 267.9 yards per game and a 100.1 passer rating. He has two game-winning drives in the postseason.

Stafford's Rams seem to be ascending, while Rodgers' Packers will look to replace Davante Adams this season and hope to keep pace in the NFC.

In other words, only one of these QBs looks to be in prime position to win ring No. 2.

