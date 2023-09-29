National Football League Bears are 'building something special' in Chicago, says OC Luke Getsy Published Sep. 29, 2023 11:06 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes that the franchise is heading in a positive direction and that it has a plan to turn this season around after a lackluster 0-3 start.

"I think we're in the process of building something special," Getsy told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. "I think we're in the phase of, 'It's Week 4, and we're going to find a way to attack Denver in a completely different way than we did Kansas City.'"

During their 41-10 loss on the road to the Chiefs in Week 3, the Bears were held to just 87 total yards of offense. They rank 27th in points scored, 31st in passing yards and 27th in turnovers in the NFL heading into Week 4. What's more, quarterback Justin Fields ranks 30th in passer rating (67.7).

"That's a week-to-week challenge that you have," Getsy said of moving forward from the Kansas City game. "There [are] different schemes, different mentalities of coordinators that you're playing against. Like coach [Matt Eberflus] always says, you get 24 hours to enjoy or be sad about whatever the heck happened, and you move on.

"That's part of our business. It's a 17-week process. It is not a three-week process."

The Bears are now 0-3 heading into Week 4 and have lost thirteen consecutive games dating back to last season.

"I would guarantee you that Justin Fields, in his lifetime before he became a pro, hasn't lost thirteen games combined," said Craig Carton on Thursday's edition of "The Carton Show." "In his entire pop warner career, high school, college, etc."

"To win in college and then go to this — losing thirteen straight games in a row… [Fields] is not that bad of a player, man," said guest host Plaxico Burress, a former 13-year NFL veteran. "[The Bears] haven't done right by him. … They have to put this man behind an offensive line that is respectable at some point and give him some wide receivers to play with."

During his tenure at Ohio State, Fields went 20-2 as a starter while leading the Buckeyes to two consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

"What's interesting about this is the [Bears] GM Ryan Poles has pretty much come out and said, ‘Hey, I’m invested in making Justin Fields the best quarterback on the field, but I'm not invested in [Fields for] the long term,'" fellow guest host Willie Colon added.

"[Fields] hasn't played great and his athleticism hasn't overridden his deficiencies … They can't win with him right now."

Fields has failed to throw for more than 216 yards in a single game this season and has thrown for only three total touchdowns. The Bears offensive line currently ranks 30th in sacks allowed, making Fields one of the most consistently sacked quarterbacks in the NFL.

With his lack of improvement in the passing game, many have speculated whether the Bears should move on from Fields. Chicago owns two first-round picks in next year's draft, and they will likely have their choice among talented QB prospects, such as USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye.

"I think [the Bears] will get a quarterback [in the draft]" Colon said.

However, as Getsy stated, the Bears' main focus is on salvaging this season with Fields under center as they look to pick up their first win against Russell Wilson and the Broncos, also 0-3, on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

