Lions' Jared Goff jokes with reporter over roster compliment

Published Jan. 24, 2024 7:12 p.m. ET

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are firing on all cylinders, which led to a reporter telling the quarterback Wednesday that they have a lot of "really good players" in the beginning portion of a question. 

That compliment warranted a quick "thank you" from Goff before the quarterback jokingly took it back when the reporter said the San Francisco 49ers have more "superstars" than the Lions.

After victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card and divisional round, Detroit's tallest task looms this coming Sunday on the road against the No. 1 seed 49ers in the NFC Championship Game (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Goff, a three-time Pro Bowler, is having arguably the best season of his eight-year NFL career. In the regular season, Goff totaled 4,575 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 97.9 passer rating, while completing a career-high 67.3% of his passes.

Goff continues to roll in the postseason, racking up a combined 564 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 111.8 passer rating, while completing a whopping 74.3% of his passes across the Lions' first two playoff games.

Detroit's offense averaged 258.9 passing yards (second in NFL), 135.9 rushing yards (fifth), 394.8 total yards (third) and 27.1 points (fifth) per game in the regular season. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense surrendered just 214.2 passing yards (14th), 89.7 rushing yards (third), 303.9 total yards (eighth) and 17.5 points (third) per game. The 49ers escaped the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, taking the lead in the closing minutes to win 24-21. 

Both San Francisco and Detroit finished the regular season at 12-5.

Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

