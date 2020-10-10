National Football League Latest COVID-19 Updates in the NFL 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ahead of Week 5 of the NFL season, several franchises, including the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, returned to practice after navigating coronavirus outbreaks.

New England reopened its facility Saturday after holding virtual workouts Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with three straight days of no positive tests.

Neither Cam Newton nor Stephon Gilmore, both of whom previously tested postive, attended team practice on Saturday, and during media availability, Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not allude to a possible return date for either player.

Newton could be eligible to return to the field for the Patriots' game Monday, with NFL protocols requiring a player be asymptomatic for 10 days after initially testing positive.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Tennessee was cleared to return to practice to prepare for its Tuesday matchup against Buffalo after receiving zero positive tests for two consecutive days.

The Titans will hold practice with advanced protocols and procedures.

The Titans have not had access to their facility since Sep. 29. The team plans to have practice Sunday before holding a walkthrough on Monday ahead of Tuesday's game.

Tennessee currently has 13 players on the reserve COVID-19 list, but coach Mike Vrabel is hopeful that some players will be eligible for competition.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as information comes in.

