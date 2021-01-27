National Football League The Long Run 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Brink's truck could soon be backing up in Baltimore.

Going into his fourth season, Lamar Jackson is eligible to sign a long-term extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

Although Jackson still has two years of team control left on his rookie contract, Ravens Executive VP and General Manager Eric DeCosta stated earlier this week that he intends to open those discussions soon.

It's a similar route that the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs each took with Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, just to name a few.

It's also a decision that the Buffalo Bills are mulling over with their star quarterback Josh Allen.

After becoming the youngest MVP in league history last season, the recently turned 24-year-old Jackson certainly seems deserving of the contract. There's little debating that.

The question is: Can he live up to the contract?

That's a question many, including Emmanuel Acho of Speak For Yourself, are pondering.

In Acho's eyes, he views Jackson in a light similar to one of an electric star in the NBA.

"Can you win with Lamar's style of play? ... I think about Lamar Jackson as I think about Russell Westbrook. ... Russell Westbrook won an MVP. But is Russell Westbrook's style of play too limited to win a championship? ... Is Lamar Jackson's style of play too limited to win a championship?"

Despite Jackson's eye-popping numbers across three regular seasons ⁠— a 30-7 record, 68 passing touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 7,085 passing yards, 19 rushing TDs, 2,906 rushing yards, and a 102.6 passer rating ⁠— he's struggled in his three trips to the postseason.

Come playoff time, Jackson's record dips to 1-3, with three passing TDs, five picks, 900 passing yards, one rushing TD, 367 rushing yards and a 68.3 passer rating.

That run-first philosophy that the Ravens employ is one of the reasons why ESPN's Max Kellerman ranked last year's MVP as the seventh quarterback he would take if given his pick of the litter.

"Lamar is trying to prove that what he can do works. It may work, and maybe he needs more help, but we need to see him prove it."

And if you need evidence of the power of the passing game, look no further than this year's Super Bowl matchup, which pits the Chiefs ⁠— the league's No. 1 offense in passing yards per game ⁠— against the NFL's second-ranked passing offense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens, meanwhile, finished last in the NFL in that category.

But if Jackson's style of play is prohibitive to winning when the games get tougher in the postseason, couldn't the Ravens make adjustments?

A sea change might not be coming if Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has his way. Following Baltimore's playoff exit, Harbaugh defended the team's mentality and Jackson's role within the offense.

"They're just going to have to live with it because Lamar Jackson has won a lot of football games here and our offense has won us a lot of football games here and we're not apologizing for that for one second."

On First Things First, Brandon Marshall cautioned against that kind of thinking from Harbaugh.

For Marshall, the Ravens not only need to adapt the offense in order to win ⁠— but to keep Jackson healthy over the duration of the assumed long-term extension.

"If you continue with this, John Harbaugh, I give you guys three to four more years. ... What do you think is going to happen with this guy, asking him to run 15 times a game the way he does?

To Marshall's point, the last act Jackson had on the field this season was being helped off the field in a 17-3 divisional round loss to the Bills.

It seems to be a matter of when, not if, Jackson will get his big-money extension with the Ravens ⁠— and whether it'll pay off down the line.

