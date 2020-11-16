National Football League Cousins Gets First MNF Win, Beats Bears 2 days ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings aren't dead yet.

After starting the season 1-5, Minnesota has now won three straight games to rise to 4-5 on the season, after defeating the Chicago Bears, 19-13, on Monday Night Football.

For the Bears, it was nothing but more despair for their offense.

Here are the key takeaways from this Monday Night Football Matchup.

1. Cousins finally gets a primetime win

Kirk Cousins has checked off a lot of boxes so far in his NFL career, but winning a game on Monday Night Football had not been one of them coming into Monday.

He finally got that monkey off of his back, and did it in a major way.

Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Adam Thielen.

It was an efficient night for the veteran quarterback that helped to squash at least a little of the chatter regarding his inability to win when the lights are brightest.

2. Same old Bears

The Bears entered Monday averaging 19.8 points per game, good enough for 30th in the NFL, as well as being last in rushing yards per game with 82.3.

The offense found a way to underperform even those lowly standards against the Vikings.

The Bears offense mustered just six points from field goals, and tallied 41 rushing yards.

If it weren't for a Cordarrelle Patterson kickoff return to start the second half, the offense would not have recorded a touchdown the entire game.

To add injury to insult, starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent back injury that required him to be carted off of the field.

In the second half, the Bears were only able to record two first downs in total.

In their last four games, the Bears are averaging 15.8 points per contest.

They have lost all four games.

3. Justin Jefferson continues to dazzle

Through his first eight games, the Vikings rookie wide receiver has been everything the team could have hoped for when selecting him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He tallied 627 receiving yards through his first eight games and had found himself pacing for one of the most prolific rookie seasons for a rookie wide receiver in NFL history.

On Monday night, he continued to add to his dominant rookie season and had his coming out party on the national stage.

Jefferson recorded eight catches for 135 yards, serving as the bright spot of the Vikings offense, with star running back Dalvin Cook being held in check.

This was his fourth 100-yard game of his rookie season and the performance from him garnered praise from several former superstar receivers on social media.

