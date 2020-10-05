National Football League Chiefs, Packers Cruise to 4-0 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday nights are usually reserved for a single, primetime NFL game, but the Chiefs and Patriots' Week 4 contest was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday after Pats quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Kansas City and New England faced off in an AFC showdown, while the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons battled it out in the NFC.

Here are the key takeaways from each game:

No Cam – big problems

In summary, without Cam Newton in the lineup, the New England offense struggled.

Coming into tonight's game, the Patriots offense had scored at least three touchdowns in every game so far this season, but New England was held in check by the Chiefs defense to the tune of one trip across the pylon.

The Pats also turned the ball over three times, in the form of three interceptions from quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

It's unclear how long the Patriots will be without their starting QB, but it was clear he was missed against the reigning Super Bowl champions on Monday.

The KC offense remains explosive

Although the Chiefs only put up a modest 26 points, per usual, their offense took off just when it needed to.

After scoring only 6 points in the first half, the Chiefs offense found the endzone twice in the second half, which proved to be more than enough to knock off the Pats, who were without Cam Newton but still brought a stingy defense to the table.

Patrick Mahomes finished the night 19-for-29 for 236 yards and 2 TDs – one to Tyreek Hill and another to Mecole Hardman.

Kansas City has now become the first team to start 4-0 in four consecutive seasons.

Rodgers continues to make MVP case

Aaron Rodgers cannot be stopped.

After another four touchdown performance against the Falcons, Rodgers now has 13 passing touchdowns through four games, which puts him on pace for 52 over the course of 16 games, which would shatter his previous career-high of 45 TDs in his 2011 MVP season.

Rodgers and the Packers are 4-0 for the first time since 2015, when they began the season 6-0.

Plus, Aaron can do this:

What comes next for the Falcons?

After blowing a 20-point lead against the Dallas Cowboys and a 16-point lead against the Chicago Bears already this season, the Falcons were never really in the game against the Packers on Monday.

Matt Ryan failed to throw a passing touchdown for the first time this season, and Calvin Ridley failing to reach 100 receiving yards for the first time this season, finishing the night with 0 receptions.

Atlanta's 16 points were a season-low. Before Monday, the Falcons scored at least 25 points in each of their first three games.

The Falcons are now the lone winless team in the NFC South, with the rest of the divsion having won at least two games.

