National Football League Atlanta Falcons deal superstar wideout Julio Jones to Tennessee Titans 21 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's a new superstar heading to the AFC South.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons shipped Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, as first reported by ESPN's Diana Russini.

Jones will join an attack spearheaded by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and fellow wideout A.J. Brown.

It's safe to say that Brown was pleased with the news.

In fact, Brown has been stumping to get Jones to Tennessee for weeks now.

In return for Jones, the Falcons will receive a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick from the Titans. Tennessee also receives a sixth-rounder in 2023, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

As far as financial implications, the Titans will pay the entirety of Jones' $15.3 million salary. The Falcons will take on $7.75 million in dead money this year.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Jones had spent his entire 10-year career in Atlanta since being chosen sixth overall out of Alabama in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The two-time first-team All-Pro twice led the league in receiving yards ⁠— in 2015 and 2018 ⁠— and is averaging 1,528 yards per 16 regular-season games played.

Jones has scored 60 touchdowns in his career and averages 95.5 receiving yards per game.

He'll have plenty of help in Tennessee, particularly from Henry.

The 27-year-old running back racked up 2,027 rushing yards this past season and 1,540 rushing yards the season prior, both of which were league-leading efforts.

Speaking of league-leading, Henry led the league in rushing touchdowns in back-to-back years, popping in 16 and 17 rushing TDs in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

As the main engine of Tennessee's offense, Henry's impact has helped the Titans flourish in recent years.

The Titans improved from 9-7 and second in the AFC South in 2019 to 11-5 and division winners in 2020, falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Interestingly, former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is now the head coach of the Falcons.

His first order of business with his new team will be replacing the production of a superstar wideout who is now a member of the team he just departed.

For more up-to-date news on all things Falcons, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.