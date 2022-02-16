National Football League
Joe Burrow won't need surgery on knee, Bengals coach says Joe Burrow won't need surgery on knee, Bengals coach says
National Football League

Joe Burrow won't need surgery on knee, Bengals coach says

1 hour ago

Joe Burrow took a beating in the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl LVI defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

In fact, the seven sacks he endured tied Roger Staubach's Super Bowl "record" for most times sacked in the season finale.

And the hits visibly affected him.

After one jarring collision, Burrow yelped in agony, clearly feeling some lower body distress, and had to limp off the field.

He remained in the game for Cincinnati as the final stretch ensued, but he was clearly bothered.

Luckily for the Bengals, though, MRIs have revealed that his ailment is not severe.

According to Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor, Burrow aggravated a knee sprain that he sustained against the Chargers in Week 13 but will need only rest, not surgery, to repair any damage.

Burrow was also dealing with an apparent finger stinger that had bothered him since midseason. Taylor revealed that his star wouldn't require surgery on that, either. 

Burrow was sacked 70 times this past season, 22 more than any other QB. Those numbers, plus his health, have brought about a slew of questions surrounding Cincy's offensive line.

Burrow tore both his MCL and ACL during his rookie season of 2020, missing six games. But he didn't miss a game this season and won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award for his show of resilience.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
NFL - Rams vs. Bengals - 2/13/2022 NFL - Rams vs. Bengals - 2/13/2022
share story
From Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson, how will NFL QB dominoes fall?
National Football League

From Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson, how will NFL QB dominoes fall?

19 hours ago
LeBron James suggests parade for Rams, Lakers and Dodgers
National Basketball Association

LeBron James suggests parade for Rams, Lakers and Dodgers

20 hours ago
Could OBJ, Aaron Donald, Sean McVay all walk off into the sunset?
Los Angeles Rams

Could OBJ, Aaron Donald, Sean McVay all walk off into the sunset?

21 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs sit atop Wright's first offseason tiers list
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs sit atop Wright's first offseason tiers list

21 hours ago
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Edge rushers dominate, QBs slide
National Football League

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Edge rushers dominate, QBs slide

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes