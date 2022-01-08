National Football League
J.J. Watt likely returning for the Cardinals' playoff opener J.J. Watt likely returning for the Cardinals' playoff opener
National Football League

J.J. Watt likely returning for the Cardinals' playoff opener

1 hour ago

The Arizona Cardinals are primed to get a huge defensive boost, as three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is set to make his return for the playoffs.

Watt, who began practicing with the team on Friday, is eligible to be reactivated to the 53-man roster any time during the next three weeks.

From a numbers perspective, the Cards' D-line has clearly struggled without Watt.

In Weeks 1-7, the Cardinals got off to the hottest start in the league, going undefeated and winning five of those first seven games by more than one score. 

The defense allowed 16.3 points per game (T-1st in the NFL with Buffalo), was fourth in yards per game allowed (316.7), third in passing yards allowed (201), tied for fifth in sacks (19), tied for third in takeaways (14), fourth in sack percentage (7.5%) and first in both third down conversion percentage (28.8%) and scoring drive efficiency (23.7%).

But without Watt, their performance took a tremendous downturn in nearly every category.

Arizona didn't register a single win on its home turf, going 4-5 overall through Weeks 8-17. It was 14th in yards per game (327.7), 19th in passing yards allowed (223.2), 13th in sacks (21), tied for 21st in takeaways (11), 18th in third-down conversion percentage (41.7%), 12th in defensive sack percentage (6.5%) and 25th in opponent scoring drive efficiency (42.9%).

In addition, the team has surrendered at least 20 points in seven of its last nine outings, while doing so just once with Watt on the field. 

Watt underwent surgery on a torn labrum, bicep and rotator cuff after Week 7. Though it could have been season-ending, Watt's rehab has gone exceedingly better than expected. Watt is reportedly performing D-Line drills and feels like he can begin taking contact soon. 

And now, Arizona's defense presumably should get exponentially better with his reinstatement. 

"He's done all he can do in the training room and weight room," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "So we'll get him back out there, work him through some things. But he's attacked that rehab just like you'd assume he would. Nobody's seen anybody go at it quite like he has over the past couple months. It's been awe-inspiring to watch him every day and it's always good to have him back on the field."

Kingsbury has not divulged how or how often he plans to use Watt in the postseason, but the fact that he'll have Watt's services in the first place is more than sufficient for a coach looking to make his first Super Bowl appearance in February.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles
National Football League

NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles

12 mins ago
NFL odds Week 18: Picks, lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: Picks, lines for every game

1 hour ago
Colin Cowherd: 'Antonio Brown had reasons to complain vs. Jets'
National Football League

Colin Cowherd: 'Antonio Brown had reasons to complain vs. Jets'

3 hours ago
NFL By The Numbers: Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Rams highlight Week 18
National Football League

NFL By The Numbers: Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Rams highlight Week 18

3 hours ago
Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 18
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 18

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes