Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly eyeing January return from Achilles tear

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in the team's opening drive of the 2023 NFL season, presumably ending his season. With that said, Rodgers left the door open for returning this season in what would be an impressive recovery timetable.

Could Rodgers actually be expecting to return later this season?

Rodgers underwent surgery for his torn Achilles Wednesday, which was described as "innovative" in that it's designed to accelerate recovery from what would otherwise be a season-ending injury, NFL Network reported on Saturday night. The doctors placed an internal brace on the torn Achilles, also known as an Achilles "speed bridge," which protects the repair and at least creates the possibility of a January return for Rodgers.

Rodgers released a statement Wednesday, expressing gratitude for the well-wishes on his recovery, and he posted a picture of himself post-surgery.

Rodgers, 39, is a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time NFL MVP, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl XLV MVP who played his entire career with the Green Bay Packers prior to being traded to New York in April. One way or another, Rodgers will miss the remainder of the 2023 regular season, meaning New York will send its 2024 second-round draft pick, instead of its first-rounder, to Green Bay, as the quarterback playing 65% of the team's offensive snaps was a condition over which 2024 draft pick Green Bay would receive.

How does the Aaron Rodgers injury affect the Jets' season and can Zach Wilson step up

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets through 2025. This is the first time since 2017 that he will miss a game due to injury (he suffered a broken collarbone that year). Rodgers missed one start in 2021 due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jets went on to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 22-16, with Zach Wilson under center Monday. New York is expected to roll with Wilson as its quarterback moving forward, though, it reportedly remains open to adding a veteran quarterback, according to The Athletic. In the meantime, Wilson and the Jets have a road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

