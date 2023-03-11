Jets-Packers trade reportedly 'essentially done'; up to Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers' 15-year run as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback may come to a close soon.
SNY reported Saturday that "everything that needs to be done is essentially done," and if Rodgers wants to be a New York Jet, he will be traded there.
This follows multiple reports throughout the last few days that the Jets are on the verge of acquiring the future Hall of Famer.
Trade compensation isn't yet known.
Rodgers, 39, totaled 3,695 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating this season, completing 64.6% of his passes. Green Bay missed the playoffs.
Last offseason, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal with the Packers.
Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay in the 2010 NFL season and was voted the game's MVP. He is a four-time regular-season MVP.
This is a developing story.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Vitali: It's time for the Packers to trust Jordan Love
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Daniel Jones must make good on Giants' huge investment
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- Should Bears deal No. 1 overall pick? Ranking five potential trade hauls
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: ‘He elevated me.’
- NASCAR power rankings: Ross Chastain rises to top spot after Las Vegas
- Jim Boeheim defined Syracuse basketball in every way
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- Packers appear ready to move on to Jordan LoveSaints have their QB in Derek Carr but might lose their top-10 defenseWhy Raiders should mold offense around RB Josh Jacobs in QB-rich AFC West
- NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, BearsWhy new Titans GM Ran Carthon is the team-builder Tennessee needsKyler Murray advised to 'grow up' by Cardinals teammate; Brown defends QB
- NFL mock draft: What's the first-round outlook after the combine?Giants place non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon BarkleyRavens hire Smith, Lewis as assistant coaches
- Packers appear ready to move on to Jordan LoveSaints have their QB in Derek Carr but might lose their top-10 defenseWhy Raiders should mold offense around RB Josh Jacobs in QB-rich AFC West
- NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, BearsWhy new Titans GM Ran Carthon is the team-builder Tennessee needsKyler Murray advised to 'grow up' by Cardinals teammate; Brown defends QB
- NFL mock draft: What's the first-round outlook after the combine?Giants place non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon BarkleyRavens hire Smith, Lewis as assistant coaches