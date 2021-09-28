National Football League Can a Jalen Hurts-led Eagles team compete in the NFC East? 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The life of a young quarterback in the NFL can oftentimes be difficult, and Jalen Hurts is finding that out the hard way in Philadelphia.

The young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback played in three national championship games in college at the University of Alabama while also making the College Football Playoff upon transferring to Oklahoma.

But winning – and individual success – have not come as easy for him early into his NFL career.

After a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the Eagles are now 1-2 on the season and losers of consecutive games.

Though Hurts recorded his highest passing yard total in a game this season (326), he also threw two interceptions and struggled to get the Eagles' offense headed in the right direction for a majority of the game.

Hurts total QBR has decreased each game so far this season, reaching rock bottom against the Cowboys at 8.9.

These struggles have Colin Cowherd ready to send in the verdict on Hurts as a starter in the NFL, which he explained on "The Herd."

"What I see is a marginally accurate quarterback," Cowherd said. "He's athletic but he doesn't like to get hit, he's out after his first read. With Jalen Hurts, I just don't see the pocket awareness. I see he bails too fast. Not a big guy, not terribly accurate.

"For me, I don't see it."

Hurts is in his second season in the NFL, but has only started seven games – undeniably, a small sample size.

And when comparing his first seven starts to the two longest-tenured starting quarterbacks in the NFC East – Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones – he is in the same ballpark as far as individual productivity.

Through seven starts, Hurts has a 2-5 record. He's completed 57.6% off his passes for 1,841 yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 86.1 passer rating. He also has 533 rushing yards and four rushing TDs.

Prescott through seven starts was 6-1. He completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,773 yards, nine TDs, two interceptions and a 99.6 passer rating. He also had four rushing touchdowns but only 105 yards on the ground.

For Jones, it was a 2-5 record and a 62.5 completion percentage. He racked up 1,659 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and posted an 82.8 passer rating, with 183 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Prescott has gone on to become a model of consistency for the Cowboys, winning the NFC East in 2016 and 2018 while also being named Offensive Rookie of the Year and having never posted a losing season as the Cowboys' starter.

Jones, on the other hand, is 8-21 in his career as a starter for the New York Giants, which includes an 0-3 start this season. He has yet to win more than five games in a season as a starter.

Will Hurts follow in the footsteps of Prescott or Jones?

A full season might give us a more complete answer.

