National Football League J.J. Watt: Zach Ertz granted release by Cardinals, looks to join contender Published Nov. 30, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is coming to an end.

The tight end will be released by the Cardinals, who are granting his wish to be waived, Ertz's former teammate J.J. Watt first shared. Ertz is looking to join a contender if he clears waivers, Watt added.

Arizona's decision to release Ertz comes as Trey McBride has emerged as its top tight end option. The second-year pro has 33 receptions on 44 targets for 351 yards and a touchdown over the past five games, establishing a connection with Kyler Murray upon the quarterback's return from his ACL tear.

The 33-year-old Ertz, meanwhile, hasn't had the same impact after returning from ACL and MCL tears from last year. He has 27 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season. He's been out of the lineup since Week 7 due to a quad injury, which caused him to be placed on injured reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals acquired Ertz from the Eagles in the middle of the 2021 season for a fifth-round pick and corner Tay Gowan. The three-time Pro Bowler had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns over 11 games for Arizona in 2021, helping the Cardinals reach the postseason. He had 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season prior to his injuries.

Watt and Ertz became close friends during their two seasons together in Arizona. Jon Rahm actually namedropped the two of them following his Masters win in April, saying how they were giving him a tough time in a group text after a rough start.

Watt has broken some NFL news in the past, scooping insiders when he announced his signing with the Cardinals in 2021. He retired following the 2022 season.

Ertz departs a 2-10 Cardinals team that struggled without Murray, who missed the first nine weeks of the season. Now, the veteran tight end hopes to join a team with Super Bowl aspirations as he seeks a second title ring in his 11-year career. He won his first with the Eagles in 2017, scoring the game-winning touchdown in their 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

share