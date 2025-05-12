National Football League
It's Eagles vs. Cowboys for NFL's regular-season opener
National Football League

It's Eagles vs. Cowboys for NFL's regular-season opener

Published May. 12, 2025 11:00 a.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

The matchup for the annual regular-season kickoff game was revealed on Monday by the NFL, the first in a series of announcements of notable games coming this week ahead of the full schedule release on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night, the first game in NBC's package of primarily Sunday night games. NBC also announced that its streaming service, Peacock, will exclusively broadcast a Saturday night game on Dec. 27, a matchup that will be determined later from a pool of possible options based on how the playoff races are shaping up then.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

