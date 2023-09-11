National Football League
Is Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill the most dangerous duo in the NFL?
Published Sep. 11, 2023 6:00 p.m. ET

There was just no stopping Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill on Sunday afternoon

The Dolphins' duo was too much for the Chargers' secondary, which, despite its best efforts, watched the twosome combine for 11 hook-ups, 215 yards and two TDs. Hill's performance was by far the best any receiver had through Sunday. 

And according to Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, Hill and his QB make up the most dangerous pairing in all of football.

"Absolutely [they're the most dangerous duo]," Irvin said Monday on "Undisputed." "Where does danger come from? They're the most feared. If you're feared like they're feared, you get scared and worried about people running by you because the danger zone is people running by you. If they keep running by you, your family won't be eating, 'cause you won't be playing in the NFL. That's why they are by far the most dangerous.

"This dude here man [Hill], any time you have the football in his hands. I'm watching in this game, you're pressing this dude. … By the time he's five yards off the ball, he's already a yard behind the DB. In fifteen yards, he's got five or six [on him]. This is the National Football League, and he's doing it to these dudes. There's no doubt they are the most dangerous."

Colin Cowherd credits Mike McDaniel for the 'Fins and Tua's success

Keyshawn Johnson though, argued that other tandems could give them a run for their money.

"I would say by far the most explosive. Cause when you say dangerous, a healthy Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase is dangerous. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs is dangerous … Garrett Wilson-Aaron Rodgers

Still, Johnson opined that no duo comes close to Tagovailoa and Hill in the explosiveness department.

"I would say most explosive by far. I don't know what you do to defend it. 'Cause if you back up, and he catches it in front of you, and the other 10 guys aren't rallying to the ball. … then all of a sudden he stands you up, and boom, boom, boom, and he's out the gate. Now, if you get up there … and try to press him, and you miss, he gon' do one of these Randy Moss's on you, and you can't catch him. You can't play [Cover 2] on him, because even though he's itty-bitty, he's not afraid to take those hits. … So what do you do, how do you defend it? 'Cause his explosiveness is crazy!"

National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
