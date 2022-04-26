Is 49ers' Deebo Samuel worth all the drama?

Deebo Samuel
The value of the wide receiver position seems to grow a little more each season. With that increase in value comes more money, or at least demands for it.

Recently, Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, generating an influx of conversation on social media and around the football community.

Colin Cowherd of "The Herd", though, doesn't believe Samuel is worth the attention that his request has created.

"It's recency bias," said Cowherd. "He's not a dependable 12-catch-a-game guy. He's erratic. San Francisco found the secret sauce. He runs a little and receives a little."

Over Deebo's last three seasons, he's improved in every major category as a receiver. 

As a rookie in 2019, he made 57 receptions on 81 targets for 802 yards. After a sophomore season that was limited by injuries, Samuel exploded last year with 77 receptions on 121 targets for 1,405 yards.

His 1,405 receiving yards were 212 more than the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, and his 18.2 yards per reception led the NFL.

But that was only part of the story. The 49ers discovered that Samuel brought a lot to the table as a runner. Samuel showed flashes as a dual-threat as a rookie when he had 14 rushes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 10.6 rushing yards per game.

Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers nearly a month ago, but general manager John Lynch finds it "hard to imagine." Colin Cowherd analyzes the wide receiver market and breaks down how much Samuel is worth.

This past season, the Niners increased his running load significantly and Samuel racked up eight rushing touchdowns, which led all receivers and broke a single-season NFL record for a receiver. He also compiled 365 rushing yards on 59 carries and averaged 22.8 yards per game on the ground.

Despite missing one game, Samuel finished the season with 1,770 yards from scrimmage, the third-highest total in the NFL. He became first wide receiver in NFL history to record 1,300-plus receiving yards and 300-plus rushing yards in the same year.

All of this production made Samuel a first-time Pro Bowler and first-team AP All-Pro. It also made him request a contract extension immediately, and he wants more money than other receivers due to his workload and overall impact on games.

Cowherd, though, isn't sold.

"He runs a little. He receives a little," Cowherd said. "Now, he's a big-time player, but he doesn't want that, right? He doesn't want to get banged up like that, and I understand it. But he's not Stefon Diggs. He's not Ja'Marr Chase. You don't get the same receiver every weekend."

Samuel's impact has been monumental in such a short time. But that's the thing: it's been brief. His jump in production in just two seasons has been immense, but has he played at this level long enough to warrant his request and the controversy surrounding it? 

