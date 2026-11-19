The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Broncos are 7-2 and tied with the Chiefs atop the AFC West. The Raiders are 4-6 after a 3-0 start.

Las Vegas is 1-6 since the 3-0 start, but there’s a new look at quarterback. Rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick, made his first NFL start in Week 10 after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. He ran for a touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over in a 21-13 loss to Seattle.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Las Vegas has lost four of its last five, and the offense now runs through Fernando Mendoza, who has 191 passing yards in two games this season. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards with no interceptions against the Seahawks on Nov. 15 and ran six times for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Mendoza faces a Broncos defense that allows 230.7 passing yards per game. The Raiders scored 13 points against Seattle, and they need more from the passing game to keep up with Denver.

Nine carries for 18 yards against the Seahawks on Nov. 15 show how hard the ground has been for Ashton Jeanty, who has 380 rushing yards at 3.1 yards per carry. He has stayed involved as a receiver, with four catches for 46 yards in that game and 46 catches for 417 yards this season.

Jeanty faces a Broncos defense that allows 124.3 rushing yards per game. A working run game would take pressure off a quarterback with two games of experience, and that is the Raiders' clearest way to stay close in Denver.

Denver's offense gets a second threat from Bo Nix's legs, with 116 rushing yards on 37 carries to go with 11 touchdown passes. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-21 win at the Panthers on Nov. 8 and has 1,730 passing yards this season.

Nix faces a Raiders defense that allows 234.0 passing yards per game. Denver averages 185.9 passing yards per game, so this matchup gives the Broncos' passing game a chance to do more of the work after a bye.

Denver's passing game needs a receiver who can finish drives, and Courtland Sutton did that at the Panthers on Nov. 8, turning nine targets into five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. He has 25 catches for 266 yards this season.

Sutton faces a Raiders defense that allows 28.9 points per game. Las Vegas has to account for him near the end zone, which gives Denver a way to turn drives into touchdowns instead of field goals.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds