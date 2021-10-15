National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys vs. Patriots, point spread, more 35 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are known as "America's Team." Except for, maybe, in the New England area.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and the Patriots – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

DALLAS COWBOYS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5 (favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Patriots +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

The 4-1 Cowboys, who are on a four-game win streak, are 5-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. the best in the NFL.

As a 3-point road favorite, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 9-4-1 ATS (11-3 straight up).

Under Bill Belichick, the 2-3 Patriots are 14-4 ATS (11-7 SU) as home underdogs in the regular season

The Cowboys are 8-1 ATS (7-2 SU) in their past 9 games.

Once again, Belichick has the Patriots playing solid defense. New England ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (18.4) and average yards allowed per game (317.6).

Dallas, with Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, ranks second in total offense, averaging 439.6 yards per game, just 1 yard per game behind Baltimore.

The Cowboys are second in the NFL in turnover differential (plus-7). The Patriots are minus-3.

Both of New England's wins this season have been against rookie quarterbacks (Texans with Davis Mills, Jets with Zach Wilson).

The last time the Patriots lost at home to the Cowboys was a 23-17 overtime decision on Nov. 15, 1987. The Cowboys hold a 7-6 series edge, though the Patriots have won the past six games.

The two clubs have won a combined 11 Super Bowls (six for the Patriots, five for the Cowboys) though New England claimed all six with Tom Brady on the roster.

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "This bet is a heart-over-head pick for me. The Cowboys are 5-0 against the spread, yet they are historically one of the worst teams against the spread. Dallas is getting all the public support as a road favorite in this game. Sound the alarm because usually, that means time to hold your nose and take the Patriots, right?

"But it's hard to make any case that New England will cover this game other than what I wrote above – historical trends. The Cowboys are far superior to the Patriots in almost every facet, including special teams, where New England has always had an advantage against others.

"The Patriots' offensive line is a shell of its old self with injuries and players out on the covid list. I don't expect the New England offense to score over 20 points without forcing turnovers. That is why I like the Cowboys to win by over a touchdown in this contest."

PICK: Dallas (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

