National Football League How to bet Cardinals vs. Browns, point spread, more 26 mins ago

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) are the NFL's lone remaining undefeated team this season. Yet they are 3.5-point underdogs against the 3-2 Cleveland Browns.

The health status of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a lot to do with that. Murray was recently added to the injury report with a right (throwing) shoulder injury.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Cardinals vs. Browns – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert Geoff Schwartz (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns -3.5 (favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Browns -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cardinals +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

The game features two of the NFL's young marquee quarterbacks. Cleveland's Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 after winning the Heisman Trophy. Murray was the top overall pick the following year after winning his Heisman.

They were teammates for one season at Oklahoma when Mayfield was playing his final season for the Sooners and Murray transferred in from Texas A&M.

Murray won the previous NFL matchup against Mayfield, a 38-24 decision on Dec. 15, 2019, but he was added to the injury report with a right shoulder injury and was limited in practice this week. Something to keep a watch on."

The Cardinals are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Browns are 2-5 ATS (5-2 straight up) in their past seven home games.

The Cardinals are 3-0 ATS (3-0 SU) in road games this season. Arizona is 10-3-2 ATS (7-8 SU) in their past 15 games as road underdogs.

Cleveland is 4-10-1 ATS in its past 15 games following a loss (the Browns lost to the Chargers 47-42 on Oct, 10).

The Browns are 6-0 ATS (6-0 SU) in their past 6 nonconference games.

Cleveland's games have a combined 49.5 or more points three times out of five games this season.

Arizona's games have a combined 49.5 or more points four times out of five games this season.

The Browns average 417.6 yards per game, 64.2 more yards than the 353.4 the Cardinals allow per outing.

The Cardinals average 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns give up per game.

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "I do expect the Browns' defense to rebound from their awful performance in Los Angeles last weekend. Their defensive line has an advantage over the Cardinals' offensive line. And if Murray is genuinely beat up, that will slow down their offense. We saw this last season too when he wasn't 100 percent. I'll take the Browns to win by a touchdown."

PICK: Browns (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

