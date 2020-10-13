National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 saw the mighty Kansas City Chiefs fall not only on the gridiron, but also on Colin Cowherd's latest edition of the Herd Hierarchy.

The week isn't officially over ⁠— the Buffalo Bills (4-0) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-0) on Tuesday night ⁠— but here's how Cowherd sees the league shaking out as of Tuesday morning, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 32-23 vs. Colts

Colin's thoughts: "Kevin Stefanski is my early leader for Coach of the Year ... Baker Mayfield worries me, but he does have multiple touchdowns in each game."

Up next: Browns +4 at Steelers

NFL championship odds: +2800

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 38-29 vs. Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "I've still got some doubts ... The Steelers have beaten teams with a combined record of 3-15-1. They've beaten a bunch of nonsense."

Up next: Steelers -4 vs. Browns

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 30-10 at Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "No. 1 in yardage differential. That's a real thing, meaning they're explosive."

Up next: Rams -3.5 at 49ers

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 3-2 | Last week: Lost 20-19 at Bears

Colin's thoughts: "I would like to see this team when they're healthy ... Mike Evans, when he's healthy, he and [Tom] Brady have a relationship right now."

Up next: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Packers

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 30-23 vs. Raiders (Note: Week 4 result)

Colin's thoughts: "Not much to dislike. They have 30-plus in each of their last three games. I have them this low because coming up they face Tennessee, the Chiefs, the Patriots and the Seahawks. So I feel like in the next month, I'm really going to get a sense of what they are."

Up next: Bills -3.5 at Titans (Week 5) | Bills vs. Chiefs (Week 6, odds unavailable)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "I would take the Patriots with Cam Newton over the Bills this morning if they played. Still the best coached team in the league ... With Cam, I think they're a nightmare to face."

Up next: Patriots -7.5 vs. Broncos

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 5-0 | Last week: Won 27-26 vs. Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "It's mostly I'm voting Russell Wilson fourth ... When you can get outplayed and win, like they did against Minnesota, that speaks well of you. They got outplayed and won. Not a lot of teams in the NFL can say that."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +775

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 27-3 vs. Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "I like them. I think we're selling too much of our stock ... This is an aggressive, home-run running game ... Don't sell your Ravens stock. If you're selling it, I'm buying it."

Up next: Ravens -7.5 at Eagles

NFL championship odds: +575

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Lost 40-32 vs. Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "I will say this about this team: They can be maddeningly inconsistent, even offensively half to half. They can have bad halves, bad series. They're just not as consistent as I'd like offensively."

Up next: Chiefs at Bills (odds unavailable)

NFL championship odds: +425

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "The offensive line is ranked No. 1 in the NFL. Aaron [Rodgers] hasn't thrown a pick. They're not getting penalized. They're not turning the ball over ... I think Green Bay's the best team right now."

Up next: Packers -2.5 at Buccaneers

NFL championship odds: +900

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

