Herd Hierarchy: Week 6
Week 5 saw the mighty Kansas City Chiefs fall not only on the gridiron, but also on Colin Cowherd's latest edition of the Herd Hierarchy.
The week isn't officially over — the Buffalo Bills (4-0) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-0) on Tuesday night — but here's how Cowherd sees the league shaking out as of Tuesday morning, along with some insights from FOX Bet.
Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 32-23 vs. Colts
Colin's thoughts: "Kevin Stefanski is my early leader for Coach of the Year ... Baker Mayfield worries me, but he does have multiple touchdowns in each game."
Up next: Browns +4 at Steelers
NFL championship odds: +2800
Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 38-29 vs. Eagles
Colin's thoughts: "I've still got some doubts ... The Steelers have beaten teams with a combined record of 3-15-1. They've beaten a bunch of nonsense."
Up next: Steelers -4 vs. Browns
NFL championship odds: +1300
Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 30-10 at Washington Football Team
Colin's thoughts: "No. 1 in yardage differential. That's a real thing, meaning they're explosive."
Up next: Rams -3.5 at 49ers
NFL championship odds: +1700
Overall record: 3-2 | Last week: Lost 20-19 at Bears
Colin's thoughts: "I would like to see this team when they're healthy ... Mike Evans, when he's healthy, he and [Tom] Brady have a relationship right now."
Up next: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Packers
NFL championship odds: +2000
Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 30-23 vs. Raiders (Note: Week 4 result)
Colin's thoughts: "Not much to dislike. They have 30-plus in each of their last three games. I have them this low because coming up they face Tennessee, the Chiefs, the Patriots and the Seahawks. So I feel like in the next month, I'm really going to get a sense of what they are."
Up next: Bills -3.5 at Titans (Week 5) | Bills vs. Chiefs (Week 6, odds unavailable)
NFL championship odds: +1600
Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Bye
Colin's thoughts: "I would take the Patriots with Cam Newton over the Bills this morning if they played. Still the best coached team in the league ... With Cam, I think they're a nightmare to face."
Up next: Patriots -7.5 vs. Broncos
NFL championship odds: +2500
Overall record: 5-0 | Last week: Won 27-26 vs. Vikings
Colin's thoughts: "It's mostly I'm voting Russell Wilson fourth ... When you can get outplayed and win, like they did against Minnesota, that speaks well of you. They got outplayed and won. Not a lot of teams in the NFL can say that."
Up next: Bye
NFL championship odds: +775
Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 27-3 vs. Bengals
Colin's thoughts: "I like them. I think we're selling too much of our stock ... This is an aggressive, home-run running game ... Don't sell your Ravens stock. If you're selling it, I'm buying it."
Up next: Ravens -7.5 at Eagles
NFL championship odds: +575
Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Lost 40-32 vs. Raiders
Colin's thoughts: "I will say this about this team: They can be maddeningly inconsistent, even offensively half to half. They can have bad halves, bad series. They're just not as consistent as I'd like offensively."
Up next: Chiefs at Bills (odds unavailable)
NFL championship odds: +425
Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Bye
Colin's thoughts: "The offensive line is ranked No. 1 in the NFL. Aaron [Rodgers] hasn't thrown a pick. They're not getting penalized. They're not turning the ball over ... I think Green Bay's the best team right now."
Up next: Packers -2.5 at Buccaneers
NFL championship odds: +900
Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below: