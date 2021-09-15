National Football League Los Angeles Rams skyrocket past Kansas City Chiefs for Herd Hierarchy's top spot 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After one week of the NFL regular season, half of the league waved goodbye to dreams of an undefeated season.

But a loss doesn't necessarily move a team out of the upper echelon of the league.

At least, not in the opinion of Colin Cowherd of "The Herd."

"You're gonna tell me good teams never lose?" Cowherd said ahead of revealing his top 10. "We've had one undefeated team in the history of the league. I'm gonna move a team out because they lose?"

Here are the teams that comprise Cowherd's top 10 heading into Week 2, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 0-1 | Last week: Lost 23-16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "The Bills had more yards than Pittsburgh. More first downs than Pittsburgh. More third-down conversions than Pittsburgh. ... Buffalo is the better team. There is no question."

Up next: Bills -3.5 at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 27-13 at New York Giants

Colin's thoughts: "You've gotta keep your eye on them. The Broncos averaged six yards a carry and the Giants defense is good. Teddy Bridgewater was fantastic. ... This is a playoff roster. Whether they get there, we'll see."

Up next: Broncos -6 at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +4500

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 38-13 at Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "The Cardinals may be a fourth-place team in their division. They'll be the best fourth-place team in the history of the league because they are fast and wildly physical."

Up next: Cardinals -4.5 vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2800

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 41-33 at Detroit Lions

Colin's thoughts: "Don't love the way the 49ers finished, but they did lead 41-17 with two minutes left before the wheels came off."

Up next: 49ers -3.5 at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 0-1 | Last week: Lost 33-29 at Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Listen, the Browns lost to a great team, OK? They still averaged eight yards a play. That was the most by any team in the league. ... This is still a very good football team that I think wins their division, and they may win it by a couple of games."

Up next: Browns -12 vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 20-16 at Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know how many of you watched the Chargers, but they were 14 of 19 on third down. That's 74% on third down — against, arguably, the best defense in the NFC."

Up next: Chargers -3 vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2800

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 31-29 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "Tom Brady was one of two quarterbacks in the league that did not get sacked. I think the unheralded part of this team is their O-line. ... They're really good up front and Tom's got plenty of time to throw to those weapons."

Up next: Buccaneers -12 vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "Russell Wilson had the highest completion percentage in the league. The Seahawks' defense got 10 hits on Carson Wentz, and that's against an elite offensive line. They looked really polished."

Up next: Seahawks -5.5 vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 33-29 vs. Browns

Colin's thoughts: "You overcome a 12-point deficit to a roster as good as Cleveland's, it's impressive. ... The Chiefs are the most score-irrelevant team in the league. The score doesn't matter. They play as well behind as in front."

Up next: Chiefs -3.5 at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, Monday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +500

Overall record: 1-0 | Last week: Won 34-14 vs. Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "We knew the Rams were good. It looked so easy. Chicago has been making the playoffs and has been decent the last couple of years. ... That last half? That wasn't even close. ... I thought the Rams were the best team I saw."

Up next: Rams -4 at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

Colin Cowherd ranks his 10 best teams in the NFL after Week 1.

