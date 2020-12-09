Herd Hierarchy: Week 14
And then, there were none.
Washington Football Team's upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers means there are no more undefeated teams left in the NFL – but Big Ben & Co. took a loss in more than one place.
Colin Cowherd sunk the Steelers on his latest Herd Hierarchy a whopping six places. Is there a method to his madness?
Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 13, along with some insights from FOX Bet.
Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!
Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Lost 17-12 vs. Giants
Colin's thoughts: "I still think they're better over five games than the Giants ... They had a clunker because their offensive line for four quarters got pushed all over the field by the Giants."
Up next: Seahawks -13.5 vs. Jets (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +1600
Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Won 19-7 vs. Bengals
Colin's thoughts: "They're a little like a really, really, really, young New Orleans Saints, when Drew Brees came in. You know, they're building stuff. They're not there yet."
Up next: Dolphins +7 vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +6600
Overall record: 11-1 | Last week: Lost 23-17 vs. Washington
Colin's thoughts: "Folks, this is what they are. I may be being kind ... This team isn't doing a ton right, and their injuries are piling up on their defense."
Up next: Steelers +2.5 at Bills (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
NFL championship odds: +900
Overall record: 9-3 | Last week: Won 41-35 at Titans
Colin's thoughts: "Baker was forcing the ball to Odell Beckham. Since he's been hurt, Baker's a different quarterback."
Up next: Browns +0.5 vs. Ravens (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
NFL championship odds: +3000
Overall record: 7-5 | Last week: Bye
Colin's thoughts: "They're struggling right now, but again, they finish with four games against teams .500 or worse. Brady is great off a bye."
Up next: Buccaneers -7 vs. Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +2000
Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Won 38-28 at Cardinals
Colin's thoughts: "They don't match up with San Francisco, but they're 33-0 when they lead at halftime and they usually do with McVay."
Up next: Rams -4.5 vs. Patriots (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +1300
Overall record: 9-3 | Last week: Won 34-24 at 49ers
Colin's thoughts: "I think I've got them too low. First of all, they're a Hail Mary pass away from being 6-0 in their last six ... They're exceptionally well-coached."
Up next: Bills -2.5 vs. Steelers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
NFL championship odds: +1700
Overall record: 9-3 | Last week: Won 30-16 vs. Eagles
Colin's thoughts: "Aaron Rodgers is on fire. Davante Adams, I think ... is the best receiver in the league. Aaron Jones is unbelievable."
Up next: Packers -7.5 at Lions (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +1000
Overall record: 10-2 | Last week: Won 21-16 at Falcons
Colin's thoughts: "I think they have the best roster in the NFL ... First month of the year, I did not love this defense. They have tightened it up. That's what well-coached teams do."
Up next: Saints -7 at Eagles (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +475
Overall record: 11-1 | Last week: Won 22-16 vs. Broncos
Colin's thoughts: "It's like if the [Golden State] Warriors never had turnovers. So, they're the most explosive offense, and oh yeah, they never turn it over. That's a nightmare combination."
Up next: Chiefs -7 at Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +210
Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below: