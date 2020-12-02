Herd Hierarchy: Week 13
With all but one matchup – albeit an important one – left to close out Week 12, it's time to take stock of the league's have and have-nots, in Colin Cowherd's latest Herd Hierarchy.
Cowherd's quick to point out that he doesn't go by record alone. He stacks his list based on which team he thinks would win a game at that particular moment in time.
Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 13, along with some insights from FOX Bet.
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 27-25 at Jaguars
Colin's thoughts: "I think I'm putting them here because of Kevin Stefanski. He has figured out, at best, Baker Mayfield is a complementary piece."
Up next: Browns +6 at Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +5000
Overall record: 7-5 | Last week: Lost 27-24 vs. Chiefs
Colin's thoughts: "Folks, they lost close to Kansas City. It's a very good football team."
Up next: Bye
NFL championship odds: +1800
Overall record: 7-4 | Last week: Lost 23-20 vs. 49ers
Colin's thoughts: "I would be concerned with Jared Goff. In the last month, a lot of picks and a lot of fumbles, and Sean McVay rightly called him out for that."
Up next: Rams -3 at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +2000
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 27-17 vs. Chargers
Colin's thoughts: "Here's what I like about them: Listen, Josh Allen can drive me nuts, he makes some dumb plays, but he's the only QB with 20-plus touchdown passes and 5-plus rushing touchdowns."
Up next: Bills -3 at 49ers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
NFL championship odds: +2200
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 41-25 vs. Bears
Colin's thoughts: "[Aaron Rodgers] is lighting it up. They have a star back, a star receiver, a star quarterback ... I have them at six because I think they'd beat the Bills."
Up next: Packers vs. Eagles (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) (odds unavailable)
NFL championship odds: +1000
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 45-26 at Colts
Colin's thoughts: "I don't think they can get to the Super Bowl, but good God, I'd have no interest playing them in the playoffs. They scare me. It's like, I think Lennox Lewis was a better fighter than Mike Tyson, but I think I'd rather face Lennox Lewis than I would Mike Tyson."
Up next: Titans -6 vs. Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +2000
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 23-17 at Eagles
Colin's thoughts: "They solved their pass rush in-season – 19 sacks and 47 pressures since getting Carlos Dunlap and Jamal Adams on the field together – both are the most in the NFL."
Up next: Seahawks vs. Giants (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX) (odds unavailable)
NFL championship odds: +900
Overall record: 9-2 | Last week: Won 31-3 at Broncos
Colin's thoughts: "They've won eight straight games, longest streak in the NFC ... Well-coached, smartly run, very good line play. I do think there are limitations to them going over the top, but that's why I have them three."
Up next: Saints -3 at Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +550
Overall record: 10-0 | Last week: Won 27-3 at Jaguars in Week 11
Colin's thoughts: "They can beat you over the top. They're also 5-0 in one-possession games. Let's be honest – they get a little lead on you and then they suffocate you with that pass rush."
Up next: Steelers -10.5 vs. Ravens (Week 12 - Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. ET, NBC)
NFL championship odds: +600
Overall record: 10-1 | Last week: Won 27-24 at Buccaneers
Colin's thoughts: "What do you want me to say? They're the only team in the league down three scores and you wouldn't care ... I have not seen an NFL team score this quickly or so brilliantly."
Up next: Chiefs -13.5 vs. Broncos (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
NFL championship odds: +270
Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below: