Herd Hierarchy: NFL Week 4

After a 3-week reign atop Colin Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy, the Baltimore Ravens were taken down a few pegs by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out Colin Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 4, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 31-30 at Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "They're 15-0 when Derrick Henry has 100-plus rushing yards. And Ryan Tannehill, what do you know, once he left Miami and Adam Gase, he's pretty darn good."

Up next: Titans vs. Steelers (odds unavailable) (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Lost 35-32 at Bills

Colin's thoughts: "This is what McVay is. For all the multiple sets and the movement and the passing, he's really a power-running coach, like Kyle Shanahan. And they are running the football and they've got three different backs to choose from."

Up next: Rams -12.5 vs. Giants (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 35-32 vs. Rams

Colin's thoughts: "The story here is Josh Allen. ... He is now a Pro Bowl-level quarterback. In his last 15 games, he's not only 10-5 but his quarterback passer rating is over 100."

Up next: Bills -3 at Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 28-21 vs. Texans

Colin's thoughts: "This is the best front seven in football, in my opinion. You can't run on them, best run defense in the league. And they have 15 sacks, so good luck passing."

Up next: Steelers at Titans (odds unavailable) (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 37-30 at Saints

Colin's thoughts: "They have not had a turnover this season, so they're really smart and efficient. I like the fact that Aaron Rodgers completed balls to eight different targets last week."

Up next: Packers -7 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 38-31 vs. Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "They feel so dependent on Russell Wilson. They have no pass rush. It's the worst defense in the league. ... But, every single player they draft that can catch a football [and] Russell makes work instantly."

Up next: Seahawks -6.5 at Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Lost 34-20 vs. Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "They're 0-5 when trailing by 10-plus points. ... I do feel like a little bit now, we're getting a narrative that they're not the same. They don't call the plays the same, they don't play with the same velocity when they trail."

Up next: Ravens -13 at Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +650

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Won 36-20 vs. Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "I think they make a move at the trading deadline. They are a piece away. If you gave them an OBJ or you gave them an element over the top, I don't think Kansas City wants any piece of them."

Up next: Patriots +6.5 at Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Won 28-10 at Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "By the way, their running game with Leonard Fournette is getting better every week. Now they're throwing to the tight ends. I think this is the team that can beat Kansas City, but they wouldn't today."

Up next: Buccaneers -7 vs. Chargers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 34-20 at Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "Andy Reid is coaching with no limitations. ... When you can coach with absolute trust in your quarterback ⁠— leading, trailing, red zone, midfield, deep in your own territory ⁠— I think they're really special, and I don't think anybody can beat them right now."

Up next: Chiefs -6.5 vs. Patriots (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +375

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

